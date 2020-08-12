Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
08/12 09:52:20 pm
3381.97 PTS   +1.45%
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:26aU.S. consumer prices push higher; high unemployment likely to keep lid on inflation
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/12/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Oil Demand Faces Bigger Coronavirus Shock Than Previously Thought

The coronavirus pandemic will have an even bigger impact on the global economy and its demand for oil than previously expected, OPEC said. 

 
S&P 500 Climbs, Extending August Rally

U.S. stocks rose, signaling that the S&P 500 is back on track to continue this month's rally a day after the benchmark posted its biggest decline in almost three weeks. 

 
Coronavirus Negotiators Remain 'Miles Apart,' Pelosi Says

A dayslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans over another coronavirus-relief bill showed no signs of abating Wednesday, as negotiations threatened to stall until next month, when lawmakers must reach an agreement to keep the federal government funded. 

 
U.S. Deficit Totaled $2.8 Trillion From October Through July

The federal deficit totaled $2.8 trillion in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, as government spending to combat the coronavirus continued to outpace federal tax collection. 

 
U.S. Corn Supply Grows on Record Crop Yield

USDA projects corn production in 2020 to further expand thanks to good growing weather in the Midwest. 

 
Fed Official Warns Pandemic Response Is Hobbling Economic Rebound

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said a recent slowdown in U.S. economic activity is likely to persist because of difficulties states have encountered in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Treasurys Stabilize After 10-Year Note Auction

A wave of selling pressure that has hit the U.S. government bond market in recent days showed signs of easing Wednesday after investors got past a $38 billion auction of new 10-year notes. 

 
Coronavirus-Hit State Budgets Create a Drag on U.S. Recovery

Spending cuts by state and local governments grappling with the coronavirus pandemic pose a headwind to the U.S. economic recovery as lawmakers consider how much federal aid to provide. 

 
As Kamala Harris Joins Biden Ticket, Wall Street Sighs in Relief

Wall Street's warm welcome to Joe Biden's running mate reflects a belief that tougher financial regulation isn't a top priority. 

 
July Consumer Prices Rise Amid Increased Demand for Range of Goods, Services

The consumer-price index-which measures what consumers pay for everyday items including groceries, medical care and electricity-climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in July, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.32% 311.5 End-of-day quote.-19.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 27980.96 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.80% 45.34 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
NASDAQ 100 2.42% 11144.449069 Delayed Quote.24.54%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.99% 10999.958046 Delayed Quote.20.18%
S&P 500 1.37% 3380.05 Delayed Quote.3.19%
WTI 2.43% 42.585 Delayed Quote.-31.52%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 22.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.24.02%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 82.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.32%
QUALCOMM, INC. 115.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.53%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 456.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.28%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 41.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.50%
WYNN RESORTS 85.68 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.96%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 30.935 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.27%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 49.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.54%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.01%
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC. 36.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.17%
