Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/12 05:10:33 pm
3380.35 PTS   +1.40%
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Fed Officials Warn Pandemic Response Is Hobbling Economic Rebound

Central bankers said a recent slowdown in U.S. economic activity was likely to persist because of difficulties states have encountered in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic, which could require more government spending to support the economy. 

 
Coronavirus Negotiators Remain 'Miles Apart,' Pelosi Says

A dayslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans over another coronavirus-relief bill showed no signs of abating Wednesday, as negotiations threatened to stall until next month, when lawmakers must reach an agreement to keep the federal government funded. 

 
U.S. Deficit Totaled $2.8 Trillion From October Through July

The federal deficit totaled $2.8 trillion in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, as government spending to combat the coronavirus continued to outpace federal tax collection. 

 
S&P 500 Climbs but Closes Below a Record

U.S. stocks rallied more than 1%, with the S&P 500 finishing the day just below its February high. 

 
Australia's Job Market Surges Back to Life

Job creation across Australia jumped sharply in July, as the economy regained momentum amid signs that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is easing somewhat. 

 
Oil Demand Faces Bigger Coronavirus Shock Than Previously Thought

The coronavirus pandemic will have an even bigger impact on the global economy and its demand for oil than previously expected, OPEC said. 

 
U.S. Oil Refiners Accelerate Shift to Renewables in Downturn

Phillips 66 plans to convert a San Francisco-area oil refinery into a biofuels plant, the oil industry's latest move amid depressed fuel consumption and growing U.S. regulatory pressures. 

 
Tankers Waiting for Weeks off Congested China Ports, Oil Facilities

Crude-laden tankers have been lining up for weeks at a time off China's coast as ports struggle to handle the millions of barrels of inbound oil that have swamped the country's overfilled storage sites. 

 
Rising Treasury Yields Challenge Precious Metals Rally

Gold prices closed slightly higher after a wild trading session, extending a volatile spell for the market as climbing yields on U.S. government bonds sap investors' appetite for the precious metal. 

 
Treasurys Stabilize After 10-Year Note Auction

A wave of selling pressure that has hit the U.S. government bond market in recent days showed signs of easing Wednesday after investors got past a $38 billion auction of new 10-year notes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 27976.84 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
GOLD 0.45% 1931.568 Delayed Quote.25.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 45.34 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
NASDAQ 100 2.59% 11157.722277 Delayed Quote.24.54%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.13% 11012.238958 Delayed Quote.20.18%
PHILLIPS 66 0.47% 64.41 Delayed Quote.-42.19%
S&P 500 1.40% 3380.35 Delayed Quote.3.19%
WTI 0.21% 42.595 Delayed Quote.-31.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12U.S. consumer prices push higher; high unemployment likely to keep lid on inf..
RE
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The focus is now on the election
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 82.61 Delayed Quote.7.45%
QUALCOMM, INC. 115.79 Delayed Quote.6.40%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 457.61 Delayed Quote.5.44%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 41.66 Delayed Quote.4.91%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 147.56 Delayed Quote.4.41%
DISCOVERY, INC. 21.82 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 30.94 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 49.07 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.19 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC. 36.55 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group