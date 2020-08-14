U.S. Stocks Waver as Retail Sales Growth Slows

U.S. stocks ended the week roughly where they started, leaving the S&P 500 hovering just below its February record and a remarkable rally stuck in neutral.

Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels

Americans' shopping surpassed pre-pandemic levels last month, but the U.S. economy still faces threats as it digs out of a severe recession.

U.S. Industrial Production Rises for Third Straight Month

U.S. industrial production increased in July for the third month in a row, as the economy continues its slow recovery.

Fed Stimulus Is Resuscitating the High-Yield Bond Market

Issuance of U.S.-denominated high-yield bonds has already topped $44 billion in August, setting a new record for the typically slow month.

Muni Defaults Surge, but Yields Don't Follow

The coronavirus has dealt a harsh blow to state and local government finances. But the municipal bond market rolls on.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by 4 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 172, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Libor Troubles Deepen as Deadline for Benchmark's Demise Approaches

Regulators and investors say the move to a replacement rate remains on track despite setbacks including the coronavirus pandemic.

New Covid-19 Cases Appear to Decline in Much of U.S.

New confirmed coronavirus cases appeared to be falling in much of the U.S. and the government made preparations for a possible vaccine, while a rise in infections at Notre Dame highlighted the challenges posed by reopening schools.

Capital-Gains Tax Rate Chasm Separates Trump, Biden

President Trump's Republican administration is seeking a 15% rate on capital gains on investments, down from today's 23.8%, while his Democratic rival Joe Biden would raise the top rate to 39.6% to match taxes on ordinary income.

State-Aid Disagreement Proves Big Hurdle for Coronavirus Talks

How much aid to give state and local governments has emerged as one of the widest chasms between negotiators in stalled coronavirus relief talks, with Democrats pressing for more than $900 billion to fill several years' worth of budget holes and Republicans seeking a more modest patch.