News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Japan's Economy Shrinks in Second Quarter

The Japanese economy shrank less than the U.S. and European economies did in the April-June quarter, but it fared worse than Asian counterparts. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver as Retail Sales Growth Slows

U.S. stocks ended the week roughly where they started, leaving the S&P 500 hovering just below its February record and a remarkable rally stuck in neutral. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Existing-Home Sales

Unemployment and housing data will offer new insight into how the U.S. economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 170,000 in the U.S.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is nearing 170,000, as some states prepare to reopen schools and other facilities as their infection rates decline. 

 
Traders Brace for Haywire Markets Around Presidential Election

The presidential election is three months away, but some traders are preparing for the possibility that prolonged political uncertainty will stoke stock-market mayhem. 

 
Saudi Wealth Fund Moves Billions From Blue Chips to ETFs

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has sold shares valued at over $5.5 billion in several multinational corporations just months after buying into them as the financial fallout from the pandemic weighed on stock-market prices. 

 
U.K. Housing Market Sets Monthly Sales Records

Record-beating levels of post-coronavirus activity have been posted in the U.K. housing market, with more than $48.35 billion in sales recorded in July. 

 
Washington's Threats Forced Greek Shippers to Give Iran Fuel to U.S.

U.S. threats of legal action and sanctions forced Greek shipowners to surrender Iranian fuel to the U.S. government in recent days, people familiar with the confiscation said. 

 
Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels

Americans' shopping surpassed pre-pandemic levels last month, but the U.S. economy still faces threats as it digs out of a severe recession. 

 
U.S. Industrial Production Rises for Third Straight Month

U.S. industrial production increased in July for the third month in a row, as the economy continues its slow recovery.

