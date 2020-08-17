Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 08/17 05:30:05 pm
3386.68 PTS   +0.41%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:05aGoldman sees S&P 500 surging to 3,600 by end-2020
RE
10:39aWeekly market update : Between fears and hopes
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/17/2020 | 11:16am EDT
S&P 500 Ticks Higher, Edging Toward a Record

The S&P 500 is hovering just a few points below its record closing high from February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged financial markets. 

 
Stock Rally Gives Commodities New Shine

Money managers are looking at commodities as an alternative to pricey stocks and bonds and as a hedge against inflation, marking a shift from the past half-decade. 

 
Calpers Faces Questions Following Investing Veteran's Abrupt Exit

Calpers's investment chief resigned from the biggest U.S. pension fund Aug. 5 amid questions about potential conflicts of interest raised by his personal investments. Now board members are calling for an inquiry into the fund's handling of the matter. 

 
Coronavirus Claims Hurt Shares of European Insurers

European insurers have been singed by coronavirus claims and restrictions, with the Euro Stoxx Insurance index off more than 20% so far this year. 

 
China Is on a Diet, but Food Shares Look Tasty

President Xi is urging citizens to conserve food as prices rise. An extra helping of food shares, however, might improve investors' financial health. 

 
Casinos, Investors Bet on Gamblers Playing From Home

Casino operators and investors are betting that online gambling is ready to take off in the U.S. amid the pandemic. 

 
Indian Miner Offers Over 13% Yield to Sell Junk Debt

An Indian commodities giant is preparing to pay one of the highest yields on a dollar bond in emerging markets this year, showing there are still pockets of stress in the credit markets despite a dramatic wider recovery. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 170,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 170,000, while the number of new cases declined, reaching their lowest daily level since June 29. 

 
Japan's Economy in Deep Hole After Second-Quarter Plunge

The Japanese economy shrank less than the U.S. and European economies did in the April-June quarter, but it fared worse than Asian counterparts. 

 
China PBOC Injects $101 Billion Liquidity via Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank injected liquidity into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility while keeping its interest rate unchanged, which could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.17% 27891.33 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
NASDAQ 100 0.93% 11266.656991 Delayed Quote.27.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 11107.725983 Delayed Quote.22.81%
S&P 500 0.33% 3383.97 Delayed Quote.4.40%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NVIDIA CORPORATION 490.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.05%
L BRANDS, INC. 28.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.80%
DAVITA INC. 86.87 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.72%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 66.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.62%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 14.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.16%
COTY INC. 4.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.46%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 34.92 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.48%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 11.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.51%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 14.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.49%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 13.805 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.70%
