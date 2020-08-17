S&P 500 Ticks Higher, Edging Toward a Record

The S&P 500 is hovering just a few points below its record closing high from February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged financial markets.

Stock Rally Gives Commodities New Shine

Money managers are looking at commodities as an alternative to pricey stocks and bonds and as a hedge against inflation, marking a shift from the past half-decade.

Calpers Faces Questions Following Investing Veteran's Abrupt Exit

Calpers's investment chief resigned from the biggest U.S. pension fund Aug. 5 amid questions about potential conflicts of interest raised by his personal investments. Now board members are calling for an inquiry into the fund's handling of the matter.

Coronavirus Claims Hurt Shares of European Insurers

European insurers have been singed by coronavirus claims and restrictions, with the Euro Stoxx Insurance index off more than 20% so far this year.

China Is on a Diet, but Food Shares Look Tasty

President Xi is urging citizens to conserve food as prices rise. An extra helping of food shares, however, might improve investors' financial health.

Casinos, Investors Bet on Gamblers Playing From Home

Casino operators and investors are betting that online gambling is ready to take off in the U.S. amid the pandemic.

Indian Miner Offers Over 13% Yield to Sell Junk Debt

An Indian commodities giant is preparing to pay one of the highest yields on a dollar bond in emerging markets this year, showing there are still pockets of stress in the credit markets despite a dramatic wider recovery.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 170,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 170,000, while the number of new cases declined, reaching their lowest daily level since June 29.

Japan's Economy in Deep Hole After Second-Quarter Plunge

The Japanese economy shrank less than the U.S. and European economies did in the April-June quarter, but it fared worse than Asian counterparts.

China PBOC Injects $101 Billion Liquidity via Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank injected liquidity into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility while keeping its interest rate unchanged, which could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates.