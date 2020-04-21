Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Oil crash pummels stocks on Wall Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

Stocks on Wall Street dropped on Tuesday, battered by plunging oil prices.

The Dow Jones ended the day down more than 600 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell more than 3%.

The pain on Wall Street comes as turmoil continued to grip the oil market.

With the price for a barrel of West Texas crude due to be delivered in June falling 43%, to about $11.50.

That comes a day after the price of a barrel for May made a historic plunge, turning negative for the first time. Though it did rebound and expired at about $10 a barrel.

Lockdowns, which have forced factories to close and people to stop traveling, have obliterated demand for oil - leaving the world with more oil than it needs and nowhere to store it.

Jeff Tomasulo is CEO of Vespula Capital:

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH JEFF TOMASULO, CEO OF VESPULA CAPITAL:

"The fact that people are saying, you can take this oil and I'll pay you to take it, is really a sign of how much demand has started to contract tremendously and the question as a trader and investor is when are we going to start getting back to 'normal' when people are driving cars, getting on airplanes."

Meanwhile - Coca-Cola shares fell after it said it's bracing for a severe hit as lockdowns force consumers to stay away from movie theaters and other places that sell its products.

But with more people staying home - Netflix saw a big subscription spike.

The streaming giant said it added more than 15 million paid subscribers during the first quarter - well above analysts' estimates of about 8 million.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.67% 23018.88 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
NASDAQ 100 -3.71% 8403.003222 Delayed Quote.1.14%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.48% 8263.228614 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
S&P 500 -3.07% 2736.56 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
08:01pAsia equities set to plunge after U.S. crude collapses for second day
RE
07:31pNetflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
RE
07:27pNetflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
RE
06:43pOil crash pummels stocks on Wall Street
RE
05:46pOil-Price Crash Deepens, Weighs on Global Markets -- 5th Update
DJ
05:31pTech Down As Investors Back Off Bets On Nasdaq 100 Cos -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:27pOil crash pummels stocks and bond yields; dollar rises
RE
05:13pTravelers Posts Lower Profit as Catastrophe Losses Rise--2nd Update
DJ
05:05pThe Markets Are Wild While You're Asleep -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:44pOil-Price Crash Deepens, Weighs on Global Markets -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 18.5 Delayed Quote.4.88%
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC. 40.65 Delayed Quote.4.31%
EQUIFAX INC. 130.04 Delayed Quote.3.36%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 73.47 Delayed Quote.3.07%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 63.32 Delayed Quote.2.48%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 52.92 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 150.56 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 7.41 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 243.63 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
FORTINET, INC. 101.18 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group