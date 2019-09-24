Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.05%
2968.1 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/24 05:12:24 pm
2966.6 PTS   -0.84%
05:47pWall Street drops; Pelosi says to start formal impeachment inquiry
RE
05:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Focus Builds on Trump
DJ
05:24pOil drops to lowest since Aramco attacks after Trump scolds China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Oil drops to lowest since Aramco attacks after Trump scolds China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil rigs are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged more than 2% on Tuesday to their lowest since the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia's key oil facilities, after U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled fears the U.S.-China trade conflict that has crimped energy demand is far from over.

In a United Nations address, Trump accused China of unfair trade practices, including "massive" market barriers, currency manipulation and intellectual property theft, a few days after officials from the world's two largest oil-consuming economies held inconclusive trade talks in Washington.

"Hopefully we can reach an agreement that will be beneficial for both countries," Trump said. "As I have made very clear, I will not accept a bad deal."

Brent crude futures, the international standard, settled $1.67, or 2.6%, lower at $63.10 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures ended at $57.29 a barrel, down $1.35, or 2.3%.

Trump "ratcheted up the U.S.-China trade war again," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "It wasn't a constructive tone in trying to get that resolved, and we know how sensitive oil prices are to the back and forth."

The U.S. president's address left the oil market with the grim impression that "it's not a deal that's going to get done quickly," which could continue to hamper global oil demand growth, said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

U.S. stocks fell, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq poised for the biggest declines in a month, as calls for impeachment of Trump gained momentum, while weak consumer confidence data added to worries over the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war. [.N]

A private sector report showed U.S. consumer confidence fell by the most in nine months in September.

Sluggish economic data in leading European economies and Japan also weighed on crude prices, analysts said.

"We continue to see a constant revision downward for 2019 oil demand," with many forecasters predicting demand to grow around 1 million bpd or less, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

"Given continued U.S. production growth and new production in Norway and Brazil, the market feels oversupplied, even though Saudi oil production has been impacted over the past 10 days," Lipow said.

Prices extended their losses in after-hours trading as industry data showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude inventories rose 1.4 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute said, compared to analysts' forecasts of a 200,000-barrel drawdown. The government will release its weekly inventory report on Wednesday.[EIA/S]

Some analysts expect U.S. crude stocks to remain low after a Tropical Storm Imelda disrupted energy operations on the Gulf Coast last week.

They also expect U.S. crude exports to increase over coming weeks after the attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil-processing facility that halved output in the world's top oil exporter.

State oil company Saudi Aramco is buying oil originating in neighboring countries to meet its supply obligations to foreign refineries, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Its trading arm is arranging for crude from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to cover its commitments to certain buyers, the sources said.

European powers - Britain, Germany and France - backed the United States in blaming Iran for the Saudi attack, urging Tehran to agree to new talks with world powers on its nuclear and missile programs and regional security.

At the U.N. General Assembly, Trump denounced Iran, but said there is a path to peace, which somewhat eased the oil market's worries about geopolitical risks, analysts said.

"So far, it doesn't look like there will be a military response," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in LONDON, Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Evans)

By Collin Eaton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.53% 26807.77 Delayed Quote.15.47%
NASDAQ 100 -1.39% 7710.044447 Delayed Quote.23.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.46% 7993.626798 Delayed Quote.22.34%
S&P 500 -0.84% 2966.6 Delayed Quote.19.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:47pWall Street drops; Pelosi says to start formal impeachment inquiry
RE
05:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Focus Builds on Trump
DJ
05:24pOil drops to lowest since Aramco attacks after Trump scolds China
RE
05:05pOil drops to lowest since Aramco attacks after Trump scolds China
RE
05:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Focus Builds on Trump
DJ
04:46pRenewed Economic Uncertainty Swings Stocks, Ending Recent Lull -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower as Focus Builds on Trump
DJ
04:24pGlobal stocks fall as Trump impeachment talk grows; sterling up after Brexit ..
RE
04:14pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P Notches Third Straight Loss After Trump Criticizes China..
DJ
03:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Focus Builds on Trump
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 541.46 Delayed Quote.2.56%
CONAGRA BRANDS 29.56 Delayed Quote.2.28%
HANESBRANDS INC 14.89 Delayed Quote.2.27%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 182.91 Delayed Quote.1.89%
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY 124.87 Delayed Quote.1.87%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 18.91 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 48.18 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 19.49 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 40.76 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 12.22 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group