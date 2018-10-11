Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 10/11 08:24:24 pm
2753.97 PTS   -1.14%
08:14pCall 'em crazy, but Fed officials likely to keep raising rates
RE
07:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Bounce Off Intraday Lows As Nasdaq F..
DJ
06:37pDollar slips on stock losses, lower bond yields
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Oil falls 2.5 percent as equity markets drop, inventories climb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices slumped to more than two-week lows on Thursday as global stock markets fell, with investor sentiment made more bearish by a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude inventories build.

Brent crude futures fell $2.10, or 2.5 percent, to $80.99 a barrel, by 12:55 p.m. EDT (1655 GMT), after hitting a low of $80.69, its weakest since Sept. 24. The global benchmark has retreated after hitting a four-year high of $86.74 on Oct. 3.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.76 to $71.41 a barrel, a 2.4 percent loss. WTI hit a session low of $71.08, the lowest since Sept. 21.

U.S. crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> rose 6 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, more than double analysts' expectations of a 2.6 million-barrels increase. [EIA/S]

The stockpiles rose for the third consecutive week as refineries continued to reduce production for seasonal maintenance. Refinery crude runs <USOICR=ECI> fell by 352,000 barrels per day as utilization rates <USOIRU=ECI> dropped 1.6 percentage points, the EIA data showed.

"It was a mostly bearish report. The large increase in overall crude oil inventories and a decent-sized increase at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub is a negative for prices, as it eases some of the supply crunch worries that have crept into the market," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York.

Falling U.S. equity markets and a global risk-off environment also weighed on crude futures. On Wednesday, U.S. stock markets tumbled, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials indexes posting their worst day in eight months, as solid economic data reinforced expectations of multiple interest rate hikes over the next year.

"The demand side of the oil equation is always much more difficult to discern than the more transparent supply side and as equities slide amidst rate increases, the oil market could begin to discount a worst case scenario with regard to oil demand expectations," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its forecast of global demand growth for oil next year for a third straight month, citing headwinds facing the broader economy from trade disputes and volatile emerging markets.

In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, producers were checking production platforms and beginning to return crews to more than 90 offshore facilities evacuated this week as Hurricane Michael moved through the Gulf.

Production shut-ins that temporarily halted 42 percent of Gulf oil output was restarting in some areas.

Michael crashed ashore Florida on Wednesday as the third most powerful hurricane ever to strike the U.S. mainland. It has since weakened to a tropical storm.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Stephanie Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.73% 25378.85 Delayed Quote.3.56%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7033.182 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.12% 7407.4139 Delayed Quote.12.09%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
08:14pCall 'em crazy, but Fed officials likely to keep raising rates
RE
07:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Bounce Off Intraday Lows As Nasdaq Flirts With P..
DJ
07:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Bounce Off Intraday Lows As Nasdaq Flirts With P..
DJ
06:37pDollar slips on stock losses, lower bond yields
RE
06:36pGold Hits Two-Month High on Stock Selloff
DJ
06:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Global equity sell-off sends FTSE to April lows
RE
06:26pEUROPE : European shares sink to 21-month lows as global selloff deepens
RE
06:16pDollar slips on stock losses, lower bond yields
RE
05:43pL Brands Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2017 --..
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
L BRANDS 30.515 Real-time Quote.7.00%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 32.695 Real-time Quote.6.99%
DELTA AIR LINES 51.67 Real-time Quote.3.94%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 13.265 Real-time Quote.3.88%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 51.99 Real-time Quote.3.28%
DOLLAR TREE 80.15 Real-time Quote.-4.84%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 51.015 Real-time Quote.-4.84%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC 21.045 Real-time Quote.-5.33%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 73.875 Real-time Quote.-6.39%
FLUOR CORPORATION 46.655 Real-time Quote.-17.01%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.