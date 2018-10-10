Log in
After market
0.08%
2787.97 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 10/10 10:10:00 pm
2785.68 PTS   -3.29%
11:30pWALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climb..
DJ
11:08pCF Industries Closes Down 8.16%, Largest Percent Decrease Since N..
DJ
11:05pWALL STREET STO : S&P tumbles 3 percent as U.S. yields soar, investo..
RE
News 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Oil prices slump 2 percent as Wall Street slides

0
10/10/2018 | 10:57pm CEST
A pump jack operates at sunset in an oil field in Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped 2 percent on Wednesday as U.S. equity markets broadly fell, even though energy traders worried about shrinking Iranian supply from U.S. sanctions and kept an eye on Hurricane Michael, which closed some U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output.

Brent crude futures fell $1.91, or 2.3 percent, to settle at $83.09 a barrel. The global benchmark posted a 1.3 percent gain on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.79 to settle at $73.17 a barrel, a 2.4 percent loss.

Oil prices extended losses in post-settlement trade when industry group the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories rose by 9.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 5 to 410.7 million, more than four times the 2.6 million barrel build analysts had expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is due to release official government inventory data Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT.

Oil prices fell as U.S. stock markets skidded on Wednesday, with the S&P500 stock index marking its biggest one-day fall since February. Rising U.S. Treasury yields and trade policy worries sparked the sell-off on Wall Street.

"As long as we continue to see broad-based weakness in the equity sector, that's going to start spilling over into other areas as well. One in particular will be energy because it's all about economic expectations," said Brian LaRose, a technical analyst at United-ICAP.

Risks to the global financial system have risen over the past six months and could increase sharply if pressures in emerging markets escalate or global trade relations deteriorate further, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

On Tuesday, the IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, raising concerns that demand for oil may also slump.

Prices fell despite worries about supply as Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, producers have cut daily oil production by roughly 42 percent due to the storm, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said. The cuts represent 718,877 barrels per day of oil production.

While crude output has been cut because of the hurricane, "down time is expected to be brief and Gulf of Mexico output now accounts for a comparatively small portion of total U.S. production," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

Worries about crude supply from the Middle East have given prices some support.

Iran's crude exports fell further in early October as buyers sought alternatives ahead of U.S. sanctions that take effect on Nov. 4, according to tanker data and an industry source.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, will supply Indian buyers with an additional 4 million barrels of crude oil in November, several sources familiar with the matter said. India is Iran's top oil client after China.

Several of the world's biggest trading houses expect U.S. sanctions on Iran to keep oil prices high, with crude staying above $65 and possibly breaking above $100 in the medium term.

U.S. crude oil output this year was expected to rise 1.39 million bpd to a record 10.74 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly forecast on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Stephanie Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.15% 25598.74 Delayed Quote.6.92%
NASDAQ 100 -4.44% 7044.4955 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.08% 7422.0499 Delayed Quote.12.09%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.89%
Top / Flop S&P 500
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 72.88 Delayed Quote.1.94%
NISOURCE 25.41 Real-time Quote.1.68%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 103.64 Real-time Quote.1.64%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 72.01 Real-time Quote.1.51%
ENTERGY CORPORATION 84.68 Real-time Quote.1.50%
TIFFANY & CO. 110.38 Delayed Quote.-10.22%
NETFLIX 316.27 Real-time Quote.-11.09%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 23.81 Real-time Quote.-12.59%
UNDER ARMOUR 16.585 Real-time Quote.-14.51%
FLUOR CORPORATION 49.17 Real-time Quote.-16.25%
Heatmap :
