Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.49%
2992.75 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/13 04:56:51 pm
3007.39 PTS   -0.07%
05:18aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
RE
05:17aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
RE
05:17aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Oil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland

MILAN (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed to four-month highs on Monday and world stocks slid after weekend attacks on crude facilities in Saudi Arabia shut about 5% of the world's supply and fuelled worries over the impact of an oil shock on economic growth.

Brent crude futures rose nearly 20% at one point in their biggest intra-day gain since the Gulf War in 1991, and U.S. futures jumped almost 16%, both hitting their highest level since May. But prices came off their peaks after U.S. President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency stockpile to ensure stable supply.

By 0823 GMT, Brent futures were up 8.75% at $65.49 per barrel, while U.S. light crude was up 7.8% at $59.13.

The upheaval in the oil market and poor economic data from China bolstered investors' demand for safe-haven assets, pushing the Japanese yen and Swiss franc higher and sending core euro zone bond yields lower.

World stocks halted a four day winning streak and were down 0.16%. European shares fell 0.55% and Wall Street signalled a weak start, too, with E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 off 0.34%.

The surge in crude prices comes at a time when central banks in the United States, Europe and Asia are easing monetary policy to fight a slowdown in the global economy amid a drawn out trade war between Washington and Beijing.

"Spikes in oil prices when the global economy is already flirting with the idea of recession is not ideal and, if repeated and sustained, could ultimately be what tips us over the edge," said Craig Erlam, analyst at OANDA in London.

Data from China further underscored worries about the slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. Industrial production grew at its weakest pace in 17-1/2 years amid rising U.S. trade pressure and softening domestic demand.

Trump also said the United States was "locked and loaded" for a potential response to the strikes on the Saudi facilities, after a senior official in his administration said Iran was to blame.

That inflamed fears about Middle East tensions and worsening relations between Iran and the United States, powering safe-haven assets, with gold up 0.92% to $1,502.1 per ounce.

"The bigger issue is what premium markets will build in to reflect the risk of further attacks," said Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"In the very near-term, we may also see a pick-up in safe-havens," he added.

"Central banks are likely to look through the inflationary impact of higher oil prices but the added geopolitical risk to an already fragile backdrop will not go without notice."

The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to hold its policy meeting on Wednesday, at which it is widely expected to ease interest rates and signal its future policy path.

SAUDI BONDS HIT

Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Saudi Arabia's government and state-oil firm Saudi Aramco tumbled to multi-week following the attacks.

Saudi Aramco's longer-dated bonds bore the brunt of the falls with the 2049 issue dropping nearly 3 cents in the dollar to touch their lowest since early August, data from Tradeweb showed.

"Markets had become too sanguine over the last few months about the geopolitical risks facing countries allied with the US against Iran, with Saudi Arabia particularly vulnerable," said Patrick Wacker at UOB Asset Management.

"While Saudi Arabia's sovereign fundamentals are still firm, bond prices will need to factor in higher geopolitical risk going forward," he added.

In currency markets, the Saudi news pushed the yen up 0.2% to 107.88 per dollar, while boosting currencies of oil-exporting countries.

The Norwegian crown surged as much as 0.7%, then settled at 8.9517 crowns against the dollar, up 0.37% on the day, while the Canadian dollar rose 0.23% to C$ 1.3253. The Russian rouble was also higher.

The currencies of oil importers such as Turkey and India underperformed.

The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies.

Elsewhere in bond markets, core longer-dated euro zone bond yields edged lower as the and the poor data from China bolstered demand for safe-haven assets.

Germany's 10-year benchmark was down 1 bp at -0.46%. Bund futures rose 0.12%, while Futures for U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 0.27%.

(Additional reporing by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Karin Strohecker in LONDON; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Danilo Masoni
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 1.40% 39.95 End-of-day quote.-10.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.39% 0.91228 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.06% 74.164 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.13% 1.64836 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.46% 134.01 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.32% 81.292 Delayed Quote.1.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.01% 0.74646 Delayed Quote.3.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 27219.52 Delayed Quote.16.68%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.19% 119.227 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.35% 0.9183 Delayed Quote.2.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 9.35% 65.72 Delayed Quote.11.63%
NASDAQ 100 -0.31% 7892.954646 Delayed Quote.25.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.22% 8176.71293 Delayed Quote.23.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.37% 0.84651 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.03% 68.821 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
S&P 500 -0.07% 3007.39 Delayed Quote.19.97%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.34% 1.32549 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.00% 107.757 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 64.0499 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.19% 5.70781 Delayed Quote.7.88%
WTI 8.47% 59.5 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:18aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
RE
05:17aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
RE
05:17aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
RE
02:46aOil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
RE
09/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
RE
09/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
RE
09/15With rate cut likely, market wonders how low Fed will go
RE
09/13REVIEW & PREVIEW : Next Week -- Barron's
DJ
09/13Surge in Treasury Yields Highlights Easing Economic Worries
DJ
09/13Financials Up With Treasury Yields - Financials Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 47.95 Delayed Quote.8.21%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 135.43 Delayed Quote.3.90%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 10.76 Delayed Quote.3.76%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 73.54 Delayed Quote.3.16%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 116.55 Delayed Quote.3.14%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 330.29 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
IRON MOUNTAIN INC 32.55 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
CENTURYLINK INC. 12.9 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
ALTRIA GROUP 42.01 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 72.68 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group