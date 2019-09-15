Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 07:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices surged to six-month highs on Monday while Wall Street futures turned lower and safe haven bets returned after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's crude facilities knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

U.S. crude futures jumped 15% to the highest since May. It was last at $60.89 a barrel while Brent crude was up 13% at $68.06 after earlier rising to $71.95.

Signalling a weak start for Asian share markets, E-Minis for the S&P 500 were off 0.4% while those for the Dow eased 0.3%.

Liquidity in Asia is expected to be thin on Monday with Japan shut for a public holiday, which could exacerbate market volatility.

"Saturday's news of multiple drone attacks on Saudi Arabia Abqaiq petroleum processing facility is set to reverberate through global markets this week," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank.

In addition to massive supply disruptions, the attacks also heightened investor worries about the geopolitical situation in the region and worsening relations between Iran and the United States. Those concerns powered safe-haven assets with prices for gold climbing 1% in early Asian trade to $1,503.09.

The Yemeni Houthi group had claimed responsibility for the attack, which hit the world's biggest oil-processing facility but a senior U.S. official told reporters on Sunday that evidence indicated Iran was behind it.

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Sunday the United States was "locked and loaded" for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

In currencies, the Saudi news pushed the yen up 0.2% to 107.8 per dollar while the Canadian dollar rose 0.5% in anticipation of higher oil prices.

The euro was little moved near a three-week top while the pound hovered near Friday's two-month highs. That left the greenback down 0.15% at 98.105 against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY>.

"One immediate question this poses for bond markets is whether a further rise in the inflation expectations component of bond yields - which have proved historically sensitive to oil prices - will give this month's sharp bond market sell-off fresh impetus," Attrill added.

"Or will safe haven considerations dominate to drive yields lower?  Watch this space."

In early Asian trading, futures for U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 0.2%, indicating yields may slip when cash trading begins.

Global bonds were sold off last week, sending yields higher, led by a broader risk rally on hopes the United States and China would soon end their long trade war. Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data also boosted sentiment.

Chinese data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment will be released later on Monday, which could help set the tone for this week's trade.

Investors also await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday at which it is widely expected to ease interest rates and signal its future policy path.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Swati Pandey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 27219.52 Delayed Quote.16.68%
NASDAQ 100 -0.31% 7892.954646 Delayed Quote.25.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.22% 8176.71293 Delayed Quote.23.50%
S&P 500 -0.07% 3007.39 Delayed Quote.19.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
07:38pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
06:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
RE
06:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
RE
11:39aWith rate cut likely, market wonders how low Fed will go
RE
09/13REVIEW & PREVIEW : Next Week -- Barron's
DJ
09/13Surge in Treasury Yields Highlights Easing Economic Worries
DJ
09/13Financials Up With Treasury Yields - Financials Roundup
DJ
09/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Weekly Winning Streak
DJ
09/13S&P edges lower as Apple weighs, trade tensions ease
RE
09/13MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ekes 8th Straight Gain As Stocks Remain In Striking Dist..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 47.95 Delayed Quote.8.21%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 135.43 Delayed Quote.3.90%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 10.76 Delayed Quote.3.76%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 73.54 Delayed Quote.3.16%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 116.55 Delayed Quote.3.14%
BROADCOM INC 290.32 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
ALTRIA GROUP 42.01 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 330.29 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
CENTURYLINK INC. 12.9 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 72.68 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group