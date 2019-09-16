Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.34%
2997.21 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/16 05:00:31 pm
2997.96 PTS   -0.31%
08:53pOil trims gains but Middle East risks keep stocks on back foot
RE
07:44pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
RE
04:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. crude export demand surges after attack on Saudi facilities
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Oil trims gains but Middle East risks keep stocks on back foot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 08:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Men are reflected on an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil futures shed some of their massive gains on Tuesday as the United States flagged the possible release of crude reserves, but the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities kept prices elevated and stocks under pressure.

While equity market losses have not been large, the shaky investor confidence continues to support safe-haven assets, with gold edging higher on Tuesday and Treasury prices rising.

Investors otherwise broadly remain on the sidelines ahead of an expected rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1%. Japanese stocks slid 0.48%, while Australian shares were down 0.18%.

"There is certainly a risk-off tone, but I'm surprised the markets are not reacting more," said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of fixed income business solutions at SBI Securities in Tokyo.

"The U.S. and other countries have oil reserves, which helps sentiment in a case like this. You also have a lot of positions riding on the Fed meeting."

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.2% to $68.18 per barrel in Asia on Tuesday. On Monday Brent surged by 14.6% for its biggest one-day percentage gain since at least 1988.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 1.7% to $61.86 per barrel in Asia following a 14.7% surge on Monday, the biggest one-day gain since December 2008.

The drone attack over the weekend has cut the kingdom's oil production in half, creating the biggest disruption to global oil supplies in absolute terms since the overthrow of the Iranian Shah in 1979, International Energy Agency data show.

U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized the release of emergency crude stockpiles if needed, which could ease some upward pressure on crude futures, but risks to the outlook abound.

Trump said on Monday it looked like Iran was behind the attacks but stressed that he did not want to go to war, which was a slightly less bellicose tone than his initial reaction.

Iran has rejected U.S. charges that it was behind the attacks. Tension between the two countries were already running high over Iran's ambitions for nuclear weapons. The strikes in Saudi Arabia are likely to raise regional tensions even further.

In Asia on Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose 0.05%, but sentiment remained fragile. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 0.31% lower.

Spot gold traded a shade higher in Asia at $1,498.60 an ounce following a 0.7% increase on Monday.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell slightly to 1.8327%

The dollar was little changed at 108.17 yen. Some traders said it would be difficult to take big positions in the currency pair before the outcome of two important central bank meetings this week.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates at a policy meeting ending on Wednesday, which could put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease policy at a meeting the following day.

Traders are also focused on the U.S.-Sino trade war.

Deputy-level talks between the United States and China are scheduled to start in Washington on Thursday, paving the way for high-level talks next month aimed at resolving a bitter trade row that has dragged on for more than a year.

Any sign of progress to put an end to the trade war between the world's two-largest economies could help improve risk sentiment, but negotiations have been fraught, making it difficult to judge whether the two sides can narrow their differences.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 27076.82 Delayed Quote.16.68%
NASDAQ 100 -0.51% 7852.412383 Delayed Quote.25.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.28% 8153.542864 Delayed Quote.23.50%
S&P 500 -0.31% 2997.96 Delayed Quote.19.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
08:53pOil trims gains but Middle East risks keep stocks on back foot
RE
07:44pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
RE
04:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. crude export demand surges after attack on Sau..
RE
04:45pBeleaguered U.S. energy shares soar after attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
04:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. crude export demand surges after attack on Sau..
RE
04:34pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Snaps 8-session Win Streak After Attack On Saudi Oil Fac..
DJ
04:33pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
RE
04:32pWall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike
RE
04:28pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
RE
04:27pDon't expect oil shocks to move the Fed
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APACHE CORPORATION 28.45 Delayed Quote.16.89%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 47.4 Delayed Quote.14.33%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 28.12 Delayed Quote.12.17%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 53.77 Delayed Quote.12.14%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 14.17 Delayed Quote.11.57%
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES 122.03 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 37.21 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 40.33 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
AMCOR 9.67 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 27.77 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group