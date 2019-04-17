Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.25%
2899.77 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/17 05:04:43 pm
2900.45 PTS   -0.23%
09:17pPinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
RE
09:16pAsian shares edge up to nine-month high, European, Japan PMIs awaited
RE
09:15pPinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:17pm EDT
Pinterest all hands space at Pinterest headquarters in San Francisco California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc's initial public offering set the online scrapbook company's valuation at $12.7 billion (9.7 billion pounds) on Wednesday, above its expectations and a sign of strength for the tech IPO market after Lyft Inc's struggles.

Pinterest, where users save ideas for clothes, décor and recipes, is due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Its performance will be a key test of the tech IPO market after the Nasdaq debut of ride-hailing start-up Lyft at the end of last month.

Lyft raised more than it had set out to do when it went public, but shares have dropped around 17 percent from its IPO price, raising concerns about bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc when it prices its IPO next month.

A key difference between Pinterest and Lyft however were their valuation expectations. Lyft, which lost $911 million last year, was seeking a valuation of up to $24.3 billion in its IPO, higher than the $15 billion valuation it attained in its latest private fundraising round in 2018. Pinterest lost $63 million in 2018.

Pinterest's initial $15-$17 per share target range target range had set it on course to be valued below its last private fundraising valuation of $12.3 billion in 2017.

At $19 per share, Pinterest, which offers advertisers a venue to sell to consumers, raised around $1.4 billion at a roughly $12.7 billion valuation.

The fact that Pinterest attained a higher valuation in the IPO will be a relief to investors who participated in prior fundraising rounds and gives some vindication to the company ahead of its public market debut on Thursday.

Pinterest is also the most high-profile listing of a U.S. social media company since Snap Inc in 2017. Snap's stock also priced well in its IPO but is now down more than 30 percent below its IPO price.

Other IPOs this year, such as cloud computing company PagerDuty Inc and jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co have also traded above their IPO prices since going public.

Investors in IPOs typically expect new companies to outperform the broader market. Renaissance Capital's IPO exchange traded fund is up 30 percent so far in 2019, compared with a 15.7 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

IPOs of Pinterest and other such loss-making unicorns -- startup companies with valuations of at least $1 billion -- have presented a predicament for investors sitting on the fence. They do not want to miss out on popular companies with fast growth, but at the same time have to weigh the risks of businesses with unproven economics.

Pinterest will trade under the symbol "PINS". Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, JPMorgan and Allen & Company are the lead underwriters on the Pinterest IPO.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Joshua Franklin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 26449.54 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NASDAQ 100 0.34% 7680.717523 Delayed Quote.20.93%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7996.079622 Delayed Quote.20.57%
S&P 500 -0.23% 2900.45 Delayed Quote.15.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:17pPinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft stru..
RE
09:16pAsian shares edge up to nine-month high, European, Japan PMIs awaited
RE
09:15pPinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft stru..
RE
05:37pBlackRock strategists advocate trimming investment portfolio risk
RE
05:31pWall Street slips, weighed down by healthcare plunge
RE
05:30pStocks skid as healthcare plunge obscures China rebound
RE
05:26pStocks skid as healthcare plunge obscures China rebound
RE
05:14pHealth-Care Stock Rout Deepens Amid Political Pressure -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Down Slightly, Pulled Down by Health-C..
DJ
04:57pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Health-care Sector Drags On Market
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
QUALCOMM 79.08 Delayed Quote.12.25%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 89.24 Delayed Quote.4.78%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 122.81 Delayed Quote.4.09%
CSX CORPORATION 78.94 Delayed Quote.4.02%
TEXTRON 54.23 Delayed Quote.4.01%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 177.49 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 166.97 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
DAVITA 51.05 Delayed Quote.-7.72%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 125.91 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) 48.35 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About