S&P 500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Ray Dalio denies report hedge fund Bridgewater has bearish bet on market

11/22/2019 | 02:16pm EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio said on Friday his hedge fund does not have a net bet that the stock market will fall, taking issue with a story published earlier in the Wall Street Journal.

The hedge fund has bet more than $1 billion that stock markets around the world will drop by March, the WSJ said in its report on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/2pGbT53)

The bet, assembled over a span of months and executed by a handful of Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, would pay off for the world's biggest hedge fund if either the S&P 500 or the Euro Stoxx 50 <.STOXX50E> — or both — declines, the report had said.

The bet is made up of put options, contracts that give investors the right to sell stocks at a specific price by a certain date. The options expire in March and currently represent one of the largest bearish bets against the market, the report added.

"To convey us having a bearish view of the stock market would be misleading," Dalio said in a statement.

However, Dow Jones, the publisher of Wall Street Journal, said the article is based on interviews with multiple sources.

"The article does not report, as Mr. Dalio says, that Bridgewater has a 'net' bearish position on the stock market," a spokesman for Dow Jones said.

"The article made clear that the trade could be a hedge for the firm's significant long exposure to equity markets, among other possibilities."

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru;Additional Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy Caren Daniel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.33% 27857.19 Delayed Quote.19.26%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 8258.513888 Delayed Quote.31.73%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.04% 8509.003247 Delayed Quote.29.17%
S&P 500 0.15% 3108.36 Delayed Quote.23.80%
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORDSTROM, INC 37.69 Real-time Quote.9.82%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 21.01 Real-time Quote.4.45%
MACY'S 15.305 Real-time Quote.4.33%
GAP INC 16.905 Real-time Quote.4.22%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 35.915 Real-time Quote.3.95%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 119.575 Real-time Quote.-2.42%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 182 Real-time Quote.-2.48%
SYNOPSYS 135.115 Real-time Quote.-2.63%
HESS CORPORATION 64.97 Real-time Quote.-2.90%
INTUIT 256.065 Real-time Quote.-5.56%
