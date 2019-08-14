Log in
Retail Stocks Rally as Tariffs Are Delayed

08/14/2019 | 07:59am EDT

By WSJ City

Shares of department stores, discount chains and even toy makers rallied Tuesday after the U.S. said it would delay some tariffs against China until Dec. 15 on items including toys, cellphones, laptop computers that had been set to take effect Sept. 1.

KEY FACTS

--- Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Kohl's rallied 6.5%, 4% and 2.9% respectively.

--- Toy makers Mattel and Hasbro jumped 4.6% and 2.8% respectively.

--- The SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund has slumped 21% over the past 12 months.

--- S&P 500 rose 3.7% in that span. Some analysts and investors anticipate the relief rally may prove to be short-lived.

"In the short run, volatility will likely continue for retailers just because a lot of trade uncertainty still exists. The fear of the unknown is often times worse than the eventual reality, and companies are still unsure of how the tariffs could impact the supply chain for consumer goods."

Eric Marshall, portfolio manager, Hodges Capital Management

Why This Matters

The tariff delay comes as welcome news for retailers, which have been caught in the crosshairs of the US-China trade spat. Retail stocks have been punished over the past year as companies have tried to grapple with increased tariffs on goods from China. And declining foot traffic has also continued to weigh on retailers as shoppers continue to shift to online e-commerce giants such as Amazon.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.48% 26279.91 Delayed Quote.12.66%
NASDAQ 100 2.20% 7728.151452 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.95% 8016.359261 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 1.50% 2926.32 Delayed Quote.15.01%
Top / Flop S&P 500
SYMANTEC CORPORATION 23.12 Delayed Quote.6.69%
BEST BUY COMPANY 71.29 Delayed Quote.6.47%
WESTROCK 34.65 Delayed Quote.4.30%
DOLLAR TREE INC. 94.6 Delayed Quote.3.96%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 40.05 Delayed Quote.3.92%
MORGAN STANLEY 39.49 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) 42.36 Real-time Quote.-3.00%
TECHNIPFMC 23.55 Real-time Quote.-3.40%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 105.455 Real-time Quote.-3.55%
MACY'S 17.1 Real-time Quote.-11.31%
