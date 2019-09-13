Review & Preview: Next Week -- Barron's

Monday 9/16

Japanese markets are closed in observance of Respect for the Aged Day.

Coca-Cola holds an investor meeting in London to discuss its approach to sustainability.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for September. Economists forecast a 3.5 reading, roughly even with the previous two months' data.

Tuesday 9/17

Adobe, Chewy, and FedEx report quarterly results.

KLA and Masco hold investor days in New York.

The 74th United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York.

The National Association of Home Builders releases its NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for September. Consensus estimates are for a 66 reading, even with August. The survey suggests home builders are still bullish about the single-family housing market for the next six months.

Wednesday 9/18

General Mills reports earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Census Bureau reports residential-construction data for August. Expectations are for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.25 million housing starts, up from July's 1.19 million. Building permits are seen coming in at 1.3 million, about even with July's data.

Thursday 9/19

Darden Restaurants holds a conference call to discuss earnings.

The Bank of England and Bank of Japan announce their monetary-policy decisions. Both central banks are expected to keep their key short-term interest rates unchanged at 0.75% and negative 0.1%, respectively.

Nike holds its annual meeting of shareholders in Beaverton, Ore.

Navistar International and Seagate Technology hold investor days in Lisle, Ill., and New York, respectively.

The Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for August. Economists forecast a 0.1% rise, after a 0.5% jump in July.

The National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for August. Consensus estimates are for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.4 million, even with July's figure.

Friday 9/20

The Federal Reserve releases its Financial Accounts of the United States for the second quarter. In the first quarter, household net worth jumped 4.5%, to $108.6 trillion, the largest quarterly gain since 2004. Net worth is unlikely to rise as much in the second quarter. The S&P 500 returned 4.3%, after a 13.6% gain in the March quarter.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe