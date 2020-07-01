Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/01 05:11:21 pm
3115.86 PTS   +0.50%
05:33pS&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pJOHN PAULSON : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Hopes for an effective vaccine eased investors concerns over the record surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S., sending stocks on Wall Street higher Wednesday on the first trading day of the new quarter. Upbeat data on global manufacturing also supported the rally.

The Nasdaq was the biggest gainer, up almost 1%. The S&P 500 added half percent. The Dow shed a third percent.

Runnymede Capital Management managing partner, Andrew Wang sees stocks extending their rally in the third quarter.

"I think that due to the fiscal and monetary stimulus by the federal government and by the Fed, it's likely to result in higher stock prices. So keep your asset allocation, you know, balanced."

Pfizer was among the top gainers on the S&P. Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech said their vaccine for the new coronavirus has shown potential in early-stage human trials.

FedEx shares jumped. The package delivery company's quarterly profit and revenue topped analysts' estimates, helped by a surge in residential deliveries as people stayed at home.

And Tesla zoomed past Toyota Motor to become the world's most valuable automaker. Rising shares drove the electric automaker's market cap beyond $207 billion.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -3.90% 64.14 Delayed Quote.96.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 25734.97 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
FEDEX CORPORATION 11.72% 156.66 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
NASDAQ 100 1.21% 10279.247837 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 10154.629308 Delayed Quote.12.11%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.26% 3974.65 End-of-day quote.-5.91%
PFIZER, INC. 3.18% 33.74 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
S&P 500 0.50% 3115.86 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
TESLA, INC. 3.69% 1119.63 Delayed Quote.158.12%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.75% 5610 End-of-day quote.-11.37%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.57% 6656 End-of-day quote.-13.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:33pS&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pJOHN PAULSON : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Up to Start Third Quarter
DJ
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up to Start Third Quarter -- Update
DJ
03:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up to Start Third Quarter
DJ
03:37pInvestors are waking up to a possible Biden victory in U.S. presidential elec..
RE
03:36pManufacturing, vaccine data power stocks higher; U.S. dollar dips
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Up to Start Third Quarter
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
FEDEX CORPORATION 156.66 Delayed Quote.11.72%
AMGEN INC. 255.12 Delayed Quote.8.17%
NETFLIX, INC. 485.64 Delayed Quote.6.72%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 185.88 Delayed Quote.6.25%
ABIOMED, INC. 255.22 Delayed Quote.5.65%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 29.58 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
XILINX, INC. 93.27 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 39.6 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 35.94 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 34.67 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group