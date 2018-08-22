Short Squeeze Roils Wall Street's Favorite Bond Trade

By Daniel Kruger

A robust August rally in the Treasury market is foiling one of Wall Street's most popular trades, a bet that solid U.S. economic growth, rising inflation and eroding government finances will compel investors around the world to sell bonds.

A record number of hedge funds and other speculative investors are betting on lower bond prices and higher yields, in part because the math behind such a wager appears too good to pass up.

The economy grew at a 4.1% pace in the second quarter, its fastest pace since 2014, and the unemployment rate is at 4%, its lowest in decades. U.S. tax cuts have lifted corporate profits, potentially further boosting activity and increasing the government's borrowing needs. The S&P 500 on Wednesday entered its longest-ever bull market, a day after setting its first new high since January.

Speculators had a record net short position of 698,194 Treasury futures contracts as of Aug. 14, according to the most recent data available from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. That is up from a net short of 75,840 on Jan. 2. Short sellers borrow securities and sell them, planning to profitably repurchase and return them at a lower price later.

Predictions that bond yields should rise find favor with economists at Goldman Sachs Group, DoubleLine Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach and James Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., who said 10-year yields could reach 5%.

"We see the ingredients across the board for general upward pressure on yields," said Bill Merz, head of fixed-income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, whose firm isn't betting that Treasury prices will fall.

Yet rising Treasury prices this month have pushed the yield on the 10-year note down to 2.84%, well below the 3% level that many investors and analysts have viewed as the current floor for a rate that stands at the center of financial markets and factors into trillions of dollars in outstanding mortgages and other loans.

The decline defies the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign, which is pushing up the rate on shorter-term bonds. Together, the long-term Treasury rally and the Fed's rate increases have narrowed the spread between short- and long-term debt to its lowest level in years, raising concern among economists about the prospect for an economic slowdown.

So far, there is no reason to doubt that the U.S. economy will continue growing some nine years into a tepid but steady expansion. Instead, investors and portfolio managers said, this month's decline in 10-year yields stems from a host of factors.

They cite the Fed's determination to raise interest rates even in the face of inflation that, while recently at the highest in six years, remains low historically and relative to joblessness. Also at play: the risk that escalating trade spats between the U.S. and its major trading partners could curb exports and reduce consumption, as tariffs lift prices of imported goods.

And, in a typical bit of financial markets justice, the size of the short position likely is itself contributing to the Treasury rally, as those who had wagered prices would fall respond to bad news by closing out bets -- a decision that forces them to buy the securities they were betting against.

"It's definitely been a factor," said Wan-Chong Kung, a bond fund manager at Nuveen Asset Management.

Some of the speculative short bets may reflect investors hedging other positions or may be parts of multifaceted trades involving other securities, analysts cautioned. They also cite less bearish signs coming from the markets for options and interest-rate swaps. Many of the short bets are the product of algorithmic trading models and reflect correlated market movements more than a conscious market view.

In any case, few expect the rally to continue indefinitely. The global economy appears undamaged by the recent financial mayhem in Turkey and Venezuela, and the prospect that the U.S. will need to borrow substantially more in coming years to cover growing deficits will over time likely become a more significant dynamic in the market, investors said.

Meanwhile, though the 10-year yield is likely to fall as low as 2.625% should the array of global risks worse significantly, said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities. He forecasts the yield will rise to a new high for the year, surpassing the 3.11% reached in May.

The many dynamics operating at tension in the market now are difficult to untangle, said David Ader, chief macro strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence. "It's a puzzle," he said.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com