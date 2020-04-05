Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Some ETFs to Turn to in Any Panic -- Journal Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

By Gerrard Cowan

Amid the market turmoil, how are professional money managers reacting? What are they doing to limit the damage to portfolios? Here's what a few of them had to say about their current approach to the market.

Dan Draper, managing director and global head of ETFs at investment-management firm Invesco, says that so far the company has seen solid returns in funds that hedge against equity declines. In the coming weeks, Mr. Draper says investors should pay attention to such basics as strong corporate balance sheets, pointing in particular to technology stocks like those of the FAANG companies -- Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google (now under the Alphabet umbrella) -- as well as Microsoft.

Chaikin Analytics has created a rating system called PortfolioWise to help advisers identify ETFs that are likely to outperform the market. CEO Carlton Neel says the current downturn should lead investors to industries that are likely to remain successful despite -- or because of -- the impact of a pandemic. He points to the utilities, health-care and consumer-staples sectors as "the kind of stocks that can still do reasonably well in this type of environment, and are likely to be the first to recover when the market is healthier."

At State Street Global Advisors, Sue Thompson, head of SPDR ETF distribution for the Americas, points to potential strength in the technology, health-care and consumer-staples sectors. The latter two "have tended to benefit from a slowing and recessionary economic cycle as their products and services have been in demand, much like they are likely to be in this current environment," she says.

Some ETFs are designed to outperform in crises like these. One of these is BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) from Amplify ETFs, which provides exposure to the S&P 500 while also hedging against downturns. The fund is down only 0.2% this year, about 22 percentage points better than the S&P 500. Amplify CEO Christian Magoon argues that such funds should be a part of investors' core holdings even in good times, allowing them to buffer against significant market declines while still gaining much of the upside during good times for equities.

The most important thing is not to panic, even while others are, says Armando Senra, head of iShares Americas for BlackRock. "Perhaps practice some 'social distancing' from your portfolio by tuning out the daily ups and downs of the market," he suggests.

Turmoil like this could present opportunities for investors, says Mr. Senra. He recommends a long-term focus on quality stocks. In particular, he points to the potential for the shares of companies committed to ESG (environmental, social and governance) values, which he thinks will be better positioned as the world adjusts to a post-coronavirus environment. Mr. Senra says these companies tend to have strong balance sheets, maintain stable businesses and have strong corporate governance, while they also "tend to treat their employees well, so can recruit and retain the best talent and use resources efficiently."

Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar Inc., says the recent market turmoil underscores the importance of "practicing good hygiene" when it comes to trading: Investors should use limit orders when they trade, so that ETFs are only bought or sold at prices of the investor's choosing, he says. "It's the equivalent of washing your hands when it comes to trading."

Mr. Cowan is a writer in Northern Ireland. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.18% 1092.7 Delayed Quote.-18.42%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.64% 1906.59 Delayed Quote.3.18%
APPLE INC. -1.44% 241.41 Delayed Quote.-17.79%
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.98% 418.07 Delayed Quote.-16.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.69% 21052.53 Delayed Quote.-26.23%
FACEBOOK -2.53% 154.18 Delayed Quote.-24.88%
INVESCO LTD. -4.99% 7.81 Delayed Quote.-56.56%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.92% 153.83 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -1.69% 110.6 Delayed Quote.-26.91%
NASDAQ 100 -1.41% 7528.113802 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.53% 7373.08309 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.25% 361.76 Delayed Quote.11.80%
S&P 500 -1.51% 2488.65 Delayed Quote.-22.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
10:27pHANGING IN : Stock Funds' No. 1 Manager Gained 12.8% -- Journal Report
DJ
10:21pSome ETFs to Turn to in Any Panic -- Journal Report
DJ
08:14pWall St. looks for light at end of tunnel, sees risk stocks will re-test lows
RE
04/04WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
04/03WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look to coronavirus data to support stabilizi..
RE
04/03Correction to Stock Indexes Article
DJ
04/03Dow Closes 1.7% Lower After Jobless Rate Spikes
DJ
04/03Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese
RE
04/03Stocks tumble as employers slash jobs at rapid pace
RE
04/03Financials Down, Amid Fears That Global Market Volatility Will Persist -- Fin..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APACHE CORPORATION 5.38 Delayed Quote.14.71%
L BRANDS, INC. 11.34 Delayed Quote.11.72%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 387.27 Delayed Quote.11.51%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 31.59 Delayed Quote.8.74%
MACY'S 4.81 Delayed Quote.8.09%
WYNN RESORTS 48.5 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 28.53 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 10.58 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 16.9 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 49.93 Delayed Quote.-41.95%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group