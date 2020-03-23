Southeast Asia stocks: Tumble as virus-led lockdowns fan recession fears; Singapore falls most

While nations imposed stricter restrictions on movement, central banks in the region have adopted a range of measures to boost liquidity and spur growth in markets but their efforts have paled in comparison to the speed of the virus' spread and the economic toll.

Meanwhile, following Wall Street's worst week since 2008, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dived 5% at the open to hit their downlimit.

"Markets are beginning to price in recession scenarios as aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus misfire," analysts at ING said in a note.

"The futures are pointing to (the) start of yet another week of market sell-off."

Singaporean shares plunged 8.4% to hit their lowest since May 2009.

The country sealed off its borders from short-term visitors in a bid to conserve resources for citizens returning from other countries, a day after reporting its first deaths from the virus.

Adding to woes, Malaysia's ongoing travel ban could cause labour shortages for Singapore with daily commuters barred from the city-state.

Malaysian stocks fell as much as 4.7%, amid a two-week partial lockdown in the country.

Malaysia deployed its army to enforce curbs on travel after the country recorded the region's highest number of coronavirus cases.

The Philippine index tumbled 5.6% after seeing its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis last week.

Property developer SM Prime Holdings and lender BDO Unibank eased 10% and 9%, respectively.

The energy-heavy Thai bourse lost 7.5% as oil prices suffered a steep decline. [O/R]

The trade reliant nation is set to release data for customs-based exports later in the day which will likely take a hit due to the virus.

