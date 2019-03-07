Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
After market
-0.03%
2748.19 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/07 05:03:45 pm
2748.93 PTS   -0.81%
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures
DJ
04:51pStock-Market Volatility Takes a Bite Out of U.S. Households' Net Worth -- Update
DJ
04:25pWall Street drops for fourth day as ECB stokes growth worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Stock-Market Volatility Takes a Bite Out of U.S. Households' Net Worth -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:51pm EST

By Harriet Torry

The total net worth of U.S. households dropped during the fourth quarter of 2018, as stock-market turbulence hit Americans' wealth and offset a slight gain in the value of real-estate holdings.

In a potential sign of caution, households and businesses borrowed at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, and Americans saved a greater share of their incomes.

Household net worth -- the value of all assets such as stocks and real estate minus liabilities like mortgages and credit-card debt -- declined by 3.5%, or $3.730 trillion, from the third quarter, to $104.329 trillion, according to data the Federal Reserve released Thursday.

The 3.5% decline was the largest quarterly drop in household net worth since the final quarter of 2008.

Still, the improvement in equity values since the fourth quarter means the drop is "not as bad as it looks," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase.

The figures are from a quarterly report known as the Flow of Funds, which tracks the aggregate wealth of all U.S. households and nonprofit organizations. The report provides no details of how that wealth is distributed between households. The figures aren't adjusted for inflation.

The fourth-quarter decline came after household net worth had increased in the first three quarters of 2018. U.S. households ended 2018 in the black, but only just. In the year to that quarter, household net worth rose 0.8%.

The main reason for the drop in wealth in the final three months of last year was a rout in stock markets. After rising 9% through the first three quarters of the year, the S&P 500 gave up all of those gains and ended the year down 6.2%, its weakest performance since 2008. Stocks have largely recovered in early 2019.

Household wealth in the stock market decreased by about $4.57 trillion in the quarter, according to the Fed report.

The report said households' net worth fell to 660% of their disposable personal income in the fourth quarter from a third-quarter level of 693%. That puts the level close to its earlier prerecession peak in 2006.

American consumers accumulated debt at a slower pace in 2018. Household debt rose at a 3.2% seasonally adjusted annual rate, compared with 3.9% in 2017. Still, that marked the seventh straight year of growth in household borrowing.

Last year was the eighth consecutive year of growth in business borrowing, although companies also took on debt at a slower pace. Total debt in the U.S. nonfinancial business sector grew at a 3.7% rate last year, a pullback from 5.7% in 2017. State and local government debt fell at a 1.7% annual rate, compared with a 0.1% decline in 2017.

Gregory Daco, an economist at Oxford Economics, said the data show "gradual caution" in borrowing, as opposed to a sudden stop, which is "not surprising at this juncture of the economic cycle."

"We're seeing a little bit less demand in line with the cooling economy, " he said.

Slower borrowing by businesses and consumers could point to slower capital spending ahead, which will provide less fuel for the aging economic recovery. Still, businesses in 2018 profited from the Trump administration's tax overhaul, reducing their need for external financing.

Meanwhile, federal government debt increased sharply last year, rising at a 7.6% annual rate, compared with from 3.7% in 2017 and 5.6% in 2016.

The latest Fed report confirmed that property valuations remain high but rose more slowly at the close of last year. The value of real estate increased by about $279.4 billion in the fourth quarter. That advance was larger than the $156.6 billion gain in the third quarter but smaller than the $485.7 billion in the second.

The housing market had a difficult year in 2018, as potential buyers grappled with higher short-term interest rates and tax-code changes that diminished decades-old perks that encouraged homeownership. Home prices rose a weak 1.1% from the third quarter of 2018, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency's house-price index.

U.S. households collectively saved a bit more toward the end of the year: The saving rate rose to 6.7% of disposable personal income from 6.4% in the third quarter.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 25473.23 Delayed Quote.10.06%
NASDAQ 100 -1.20% 7026.882666 Delayed Quote.12.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7421.464233 Delayed Quote.13.12%
S&P 500 -0.81% 2748.93 Delayed Quote.11.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh ..
DJ
04:51pStock-Market Volatility Takes a Bite Out of U.S. Households' Net Worth -- Upd..
DJ
04:25pWall Street drops for fourth day as ECB stokes growth worries
RE
04:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower For 4th Straight Session As Global Growth..
DJ
04:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh ..
DJ
04:16pECB move sends stocks lower; dollar climbs
RE
04:12pECB move sends stocks lower; dollar climbs
RE
04:00pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls Most In Nine Weeks After ECB Rolls Ou..
DJ
03:46pECB, Fed React to a Slowing Global Economy
DJ
01:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimu..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ELECTRONIC ARTS 99.36 Delayed Quote.4.84%
CENTURYLINK 12.11 Delayed Quote.4.76%
ALLERGAN PLC 143.25 Real-time Quote.4.17%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.45 Delayed Quote.3.73%
D.R. HORTON 40.56 Delayed Quote.3.60%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 18.88 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
WYNN RESORTS 118.67 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
JUNIPER NETWORKS 25.46 Real-time Quote.-4.21%
MOSAIC CO 27.92 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
KROGER 25.61 Delayed Quote.-9.95%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.