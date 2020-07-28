Log in
Stocks fall on mixed earnings

07/28/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Weakening consumer confidence and mixed corporate earnings pressured stocks Tuesday. A smaller-than-hoped for coronavirus aid plan from Senate Republicans also sapped momentum. Investors got defensive, buying gold, U.S. Treasuries and real estate and utilities stocks.

The Nasdaq lost 1.3%. The Dow and S&P 500 shed were down less than one percent.

Disappointing results from 3M and McDonald's weighed on the Dow.

A plunge in demand for 3M's transportation and electronics products hurt the industrial conglomerate. Its quarterly profit and revenue missed analysts' targets.

McDonald's shares fell more than 2%. With its restaurants closed due to the pandemic, same-store sales plunged by nearly a quarter, and its profit plummeted 68%.

Multivariate economist Max Wolff:

"Mixed earnings is the big story today. I don't think the market has been focused on the macro of the big picture too much lately." (5'20")

Among the S&P's top gainers: Pfizer rose 4%. The drugmaker raised its full-year guidance. It predicts a recovery in vaccination rates and visits to doctors by patients who had avoided hospitals amid the health crisis.

3M COMPANY -4.85% 155.33 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.77% 26379.28 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -2.49% 196.24 Delayed Quote.1.84%
NASDAQ 100 -1.33% 10532.501655 Delayed Quote.22.23%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 10402.091515 Delayed Quote.17.43%
PFIZER LIMITED -1.34% 4312.45 End-of-day quote.2.09%
PFIZER, INC. 3.94% 39.02 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
S&P 500 -0.65% 3218.44 Delayed Quote.0.27%
