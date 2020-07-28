Stocks fall on mixed earnings

The Nasdaq lost 1.3%. The Dow and S&P 500 shed were down less than one percent.

Disappointing results from 3M and McDonald's weighed on the Dow.

A plunge in demand for 3M's transportation and electronics products hurt the industrial conglomerate. Its quarterly profit and revenue missed analysts' targets.

McDonald's shares fell more than 2%. With its restaurants closed due to the pandemic, same-store sales plunged by nearly a quarter, and its profit plummeted 68%.

Multivariate economist Max Wolff:

"Mixed earnings is the big story today. I don't think the market has been focused on the macro of the big picture too much lately." (5'20")

Among the S&P's top gainers: Pfizer rose 4%. The drugmaker raised its full-year guidance. It predicts a recovery in vaccination rates and visits to doctors by patients who had avoided hospitals amid the health crisis.