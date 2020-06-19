Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Apple's announcement that it'll close stores short-circuited Friday's rally and sent stocks mostly south. The tech behemoth said it'll temporarily shut some stores in four states that have seen a spike in infections.

The Dow fell eight-tenths percent. The S&P 500 shed half a percent, and the Nasdaq finished flat about 1% shy of its last closing high. But for the week, the major indexes posted solid gains.

Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne:

"We have a saying, 'Never on a Friday.' Fridays tend to be very, very fickle days, and I think selling Fridays usually get exacerbated, and you're seeing that right now. But look, you're going to get some corrections in a bull market."

The shutdown news drove Apple shares down half a percent.

Shares of AMC Entertainment dropped. The world's largest theater operator did an about-face after facing a social media backlash. It now says customers would have to wear face masks at all theaters it will reopen July 15. It had earlier said masks would be optional.

No slack for Slack Technologies. Its high-flying shares fell after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the messaging app developer to "sell." Goldman said strong competition from Microsoft Teams could weigh on long-term growth and market share.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 25871.46 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 10008.644015 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.03% 9946.12324 Delayed Quote.10.82%
S&P 500 -0.56% 3097.74 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:36pStocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns
RE
05:33pApple Closes Stores in Four States as Coronavirus Cases Rise -- 4th Update
DJ
05:10pFinancials Down As Volatility Persists In Global Markets -- Financials Roundu..
DJ
04:20pU.S. shares retreat on renewed pandemic fears, safe-havens rise
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Mostly Lower as Apple Closes Stores
DJ
04:19pApple Closes Stores in Four States as Coronavirus Cases Rise -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:17pU.S. shares retreat on renewed pandemic fears, safe-havens rise
RE
03:50pApple Closes Stores in Four States as Coronavirus Cases Rise -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower as Apple Closes Stores
DJ
03:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower as Apple Closes Stores
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
INCYTE CORPORATION 105.4 Delayed Quote.8.26%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 643.92 Delayed Quote.7.80%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 44.13 Delayed Quote.5.12%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 293.27 Delayed Quote.5.04%
CERNER CORPORATION 73.18 Delayed Quote.4.96%
NORDSTROM, INC 17.07 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 36.84 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
L BRANDS, INC. 14.48 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
WELLTOWER INC. 51 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
VENTAS 35.8 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group