Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
%
PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/02 05:12:22 pm
2887.61 PTS   -1.79%
01:09aStocks on tenterhooks as U.S. recession signs build
RE
10/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink Amid Wall Street Losses, New U.S. Tariffs Against EU
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks on tenterhooks as U.S. recession signs build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:09am EDT
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A wake-up call from the U.S. heartland has spooked Wall Street by raising fears of a recession that will push equities into a correction.

After Tuesday's dire picture on manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), which rattled the market, investors await Thursday's ISM services report and Friday's employment report to confirm or quash recession worries.

They will also be looking for evidence on the strength of the consumer, which has been a cornerstone of the current economic expansion.

"I am more concerned at this point than I have been at any point in the entire year ... The key ingredient is when the business recession impacts the consumer and we get a total recession," said Phil Blancato, chief executive of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

The ISM came in at 47.8 on Tuesday, its lowest level in over 10-years as trade tensions weighed on exports.

That tipped the Dow and S&P 500 into their biggest one-day percentage declines since Aug. 23. The S&P 500 is now down 4.6% from its record July 26 closing high. A correction is traditionally defined as a 10% decline.

"This one is significant. We're seeing a real contraction in the manufacturing sector," Blancato said.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. Manufacturing hits 10-year low - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/6861/6792/Pasted%20Image.jpg)

Worries the drop in manufacturing was a harbinger of a sharper slowdown in the economy continued on Wednesday, as each of the major indexes closed down more than 1.5%. A report on private payrolls showed further slowing and did little to turn sentiment.

Expectations for the ISM services report are for a reading of 55.0, down from the 56.4 registered in August. Friday's payrolls number is forecast to show job gains of 145,000, up from the 130,000 in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7%.

Manufacturing represents a much smaller piece of the economic pie than the services sector. The concern though is that other data points, such as hours worked for the services sector, have indicated the slowdown may be escalating.

"We are of course now watching non-manufacturing ISM and ultimately, most importantly, the nonfarm payrolls on Friday for the composition of how much of the deterioration we are seeing is only in manufacturing and are there any signs this is spreading to services," said Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York.

"The worry we have is the uncertainties associated with all this will continue to argue for having a much more cautious approach as an investor at the moment."

Aside from the recessionary worries, October is a historically volatile month for stocks, said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to Detrick, no month has had more single days moves of 1% in either direction since 1950 than October. Since 1928, six of the 10 biggest single-day drops have come during the month, while three of the 10 best one-day performances have also occurred in October.

"It is almost a function of the fact that last month was so dull, then you get the disappointing ISM number and everyone kind of freaks out real fast and that is what has led to this two-day, very quick gyration lower as we were kind of lulled almost to sleep by the lack of volatility in September," said Detrick.

Detrick also pointed to other periods during the current bull market where the manufacturing number fell below 50, the threshold between expansion and contraction, and managed to bounce back as reason for optimism.

However, an ISM contraction does not necessarily signal long-term market losses.

Chris Ciovacco, CEO at Ciovacco Capital Management in Atlanta, Georgia, said there were at least five instances where the manufacturing number registered above 60 and subsequently fell to Tuesday's 47.8 reading going back to 1982. In four of those cases, the S&P 500 was higher after the first two years. The index was also higher in each case after four and five years.

"Obviously weak manufacturing does have a correlation with recessions and that is something you have to respect, it shouldn’t just be written off or ignored," Ciovacco said.

(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Alden Bentley, Megan Davies and Tom Brown)

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.86% 26078.62 Delayed Quote.11.79%
NASDAQ 100 -1.74% 7550.786121 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.56% 7785.245666 Delayed Quote.19.66%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2887.61 Delayed Quote.15.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
01:09aStocks on tenterhooks as U.S. recession signs build
RE
10/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink Amid Wall Street Losses, New U.S. Tariffs Ag..
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth
DJ
10/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/02Past Octobers Haunt Investors in U.S. Stocks -- Update
DJ
10/02Home-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar slides vs yen, euro as U.S. stocks, Treasury..
RE
10/02Global stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
10/02Global stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
10/02Safety Seeking Investors Fuel Surge in U.S. Treasurys -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
LENNAR CORPORATION 57.82 Delayed Quote.3.77%
PAYCHEX 83.35 Delayed Quote.1.78%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 132 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 410.75 Delayed Quote.1.27%
WYNN RESORTS 111.19 Delayed Quote.1.16%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 25.37 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 46.18 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
MACY'S 14.65 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.61 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 17.33 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group