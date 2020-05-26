Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks rally as Merck jumps into vaccine race

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

A stock market surge Tuesday welcomed traders back to the iconic floor of the New York Stock Exchange, which had been shut down since March as a health precaution.

The Dow jumped more than 500 points. The S&P 500 briefly touched above 3,000 for the first time since March. The Nasdaq continued its upswing.

Wall Street's euphoria, however, has Multivariate economist and market watcher Max Wolff - feeling puzzled.

"Having a constant sort of drumbeat of good news - kind of - out of the world of coronavirus is great - unless you look close. If you look close we are unfortunately setting global records for new cases. If you look close we've lost 100,000 of our fellow citizens' lives and 41 million of there jobs. And the problem with things like that is when the tide goes out you can kind of see what the destruction is here."

That said, just look to Merck for the bulk of Tuesday's optimism. The drug maker is jumping into the COVID19 vaccine race with both feet.. It bought an Austrian vaccine maker, announced a collaboration with a research non-profit to develop two separate vaccines and a partnership to develop an experimental oral anti-viral drug with privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics all in one day. The drug giant expects to start vaccinating volunteers "within weeks." The aggressive stance was welcomed by investors who pushed the stock higher.

Economic reports were also encouraging.

Consumer confidence crept higher in May. This could be the first sign consumer moods are stabilizing as states begin to reopen.

And new home sales unexpectedly rose last month. Sales on the low end, priced below the $200,000 mark, made up nearly half of all purchases.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.17% 24995.11 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 9389.976886 Delayed Quote.7.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 9340.220457 Delayed Quote.3.92%
S&P 500 1.23% 2991.77 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:36pStocks rally as Merck jumps into vaccine race
RE
05:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher on Optimism Over Reopening
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:50pStocks rally, S&P 500 crosses 3,000 barrier; oil gains
RE
04:48pNYSE reopens trading floor after two-month coronavirus closure
RE
04:44pS&P 500 rises on economic recovery and vaccine hopes, pulls back from highs
RE
04:44pStocks rally, S&P 500 crosses 3,000 barrier; oil gains
RE
04:42pNYSE reopens trading floor after two-month coronavirus closure
RE
04:34pStocks rally, S&P 500 crosses 3,000 barrier; oil gains
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
MACY'S 6.17 Delayed Quote.18.43%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 49.42 Delayed Quote.17.53%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 29.54 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.03 Delayed Quote.15.32%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 49.56 Delayed Quote.14.88%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 70 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 545.21 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 59.21 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 266.5 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 130.2 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group