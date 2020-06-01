Log in
06/01 05:27:53 pm
3055.73 PTS   +0.38%
05:39pStocks rise on recovery hopes
RE
05:04pWorld equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions
RE
04:44pU.S. companies issue shares at fastest rate ever, selling the rally
RE
Stocks rise on recovery hopes

06/01/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Neither the violent protests that intensified over the weekend nor rising trade tensions with China could hold investors back from buying stocks Monday. They focused instead on manufacturing and construction data that suggest the economy may be beginning to recover.

Tech stocks led the advance, pushing the Nasdaq up two-thirds percent. Boeing gave the Dow ballast. The blue chip index and the S&P 500 gained over a third of a percent.

But RegentAtlantic research director Andy Kapyrin is cautious about the outlook after the market's quick snapback:

"It is hard to see that the market's next move is going to be up another 20%. But it is easy to paint a picture where news moves of a particular variety causes a 20% drop. And that is why I'm a cautious bear."

The social unrest pushed major retailers like Walmart and Target to close some of their stores, pressuring their shares.

Leading the decliners: healthcare stocks, including Pfizer and Gilead Sciences. Pfizer said its late stage trial of its breast cancer drug, Ibrance, was not likely to meet the main goal of a large-scale study while Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir showed mixed results in a late stage study of people with moderate COVID-19.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.80% 151.39 Delayed Quote.-55.23%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 25475.02 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
GILEAD SCIENCES -3.43% 75.16 Delayed Quote.19.78%
NASDAQ 100 0.45% 9598.887441 Delayed Quote.9.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 9552.048879 Delayed Quote.5.77%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.89% 4013.65 End-of-day quote.-4.98%
PFIZER, INC. -7.15% 35.46 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
S&P 500 0.38% 3055.73 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
WALMART INC. -0.08% 123.96 Delayed Quote.4.39%
