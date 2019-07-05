Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.02%
2989.94 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/05 04:20:01 pm
2990.41 PTS   -0.18%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:49pStrong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers -- Update
DJ
04:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectations of a Rate Cut -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Strong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

By Asjylyn Loder

Discount brokerage firms got a boost from Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report.

Shares of E*Trade Financial Corp. and Charles Schwab Corp. were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 stock index, with E*Trade rising 1.4% to $46.15 a share, and Schwab climbing 41 cents to $40.86.

Job growth indirectly bolsters brokerage firms because signs of robust improvement reduces the odds that Federal Reserve policy makers would cut interest rates. That can be a drag on brokerages because it means they would earn less on the deposits they hold, a significant source of their profits.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. added 224,000 jobs in June, compared with analyst forecasts of 165,000. The pace of growth helped lift yields on the U.S. 10-year treasury to 2.04%, a boon for financial firms.

Discount brokerages are especially sensitive to interest rates because they earn money on the cash balances customers keep in their accounts. As of June 28, interest paid on so-called sweep accounts, the main reservoir where they hold clients' cash, ranged from as low as 0.05% at E*Trade and 0.07% at TD Ameritrade up to 0.26% at Schwab and 0.37% at Fidelity Investments, according to Crane Data, a firm that monitors money-market funds and other cash investments.

The companies earn considerably more on those deposits and pocket the difference. Federal-funds futures, used by investors to bet on central bank policy, showed a 4.9% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis points at its July 31 meeting, down from 29% the day before.

Financials was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 on Friday morning, because banks also profit by being able to charge customers higher interest rates on loans than they pay on savings accounts. Comerica Inc. was up 1.7% to $72.98 a share, Zions Bancorp gained 1.9% to $46.21 a share and M&T Bank Corp. was up 1.4% to $174.01 a share.

Write to Asjylyn Loder at asjylyn.loder@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.16% 26922.12 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 7841.301046 Delayed Quote.24.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 8161.790811 Delayed Quote.23.13%
S&P 500 -0.18% 2990.41 Delayed Quote.19.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:49pStrong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers -- Update
DJ
04:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectation..
DJ
04:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectation..
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pTempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
04:10pTempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
04:09pWall Street dips as rate cut expectations relax
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 21.42 Delayed Quote.3.38%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 224.445 Real-time Quote.2.83%
NORDSTROM 31.98 Delayed Quote.2.34%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. 100.93 Delayed Quote.2.16%
FOOT LOCKER 42.01 Real-time Quote.1.97%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 159.27 Real-time Quote.-2.92%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 35.14 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 307.55 Real-time Quote.-3.40%
IPG PHOTONICS 149 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
ELECTRONIC ARTS 93.515 Real-time Quote.-4.68%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About