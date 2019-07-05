Strong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers -- Update

By Asjylyn Loder

Discount brokerage firms got a boost from Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report.

Shares of E*Trade Financial Corp. and Charles Schwab Corp. were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 stock index, with E*Trade rising 1.4% to $46.15 a share, and Schwab climbing 41 cents to $40.86.

Job growth indirectly bolsters brokerage firms because signs of robust improvement reduces the odds that Federal Reserve policy makers would cut interest rates. That can be a drag on brokerages because it means they would earn less on the deposits they hold, a significant source of their profits.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. added 224,000 jobs in June, compared with analyst forecasts of 165,000. The pace of growth helped lift yields on the U.S. 10-year treasury to 2.04%, a boon for financial firms.

Discount brokerages are especially sensitive to interest rates because they earn money on the cash balances customers keep in their accounts. As of June 28, interest paid on so-called sweep accounts, the main reservoir where they hold clients' cash, ranged from as low as 0.05% at E*Trade and 0.07% at TD Ameritrade up to 0.26% at Schwab and 0.37% at Fidelity Investments, according to Crane Data, a firm that monitors money-market funds and other cash investments.

The companies earn considerably more on those deposits and pocket the difference. Federal-funds futures, used by investors to bet on central bank policy, showed a 4.9% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis points at its July 31 meeting, down from 29% the day before.

Financials was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 on Friday morning, because banks also profit by being able to charge customers higher interest rates on loans than they pay on savings accounts. Comerica Inc. was up 1.7% to $72.98 a share, Zions Bancorp gained 1.9% to $46.21 a share and M&T Bank Corp. was up 1.4% to $174.01 a share.

