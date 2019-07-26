Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.28%
3011.95 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/25 05:08:11 pm
3003.67 PTS   -0.53%
08:51aUpgraded Stores Boost McDonald's Sales
DJ
08:47aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Rise After GDP Shows Slower Growth, Busy Earnings Week Winds Down
DJ
08:46aU.S. Economy Grew At 2.1% Rate in Second Quarter
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Take Five: Don't fight the tide, just ride it

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 08:44am EDT
Traders work on floor of New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after opening bell in New York

(Reuters) - 1/CUTTING RATES, CUTTING QT

Investors have zero doubt the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates on July 31 for the first time in more than a decade. For weeks, money markets have bet on a 25 basis point rate reduction in July, CME Group's FedWatch tool shows, and while chances of a half-point cut briefly shot up to 60% in mid-July, they have settled back at around 25%.

But interest rates may not be the only item on the to-do list during the two-day debate around the Fed's board room table. Currently, the U.S. central bank rolls off billions of dollars of maturing bonds from its balance sheet each month without reinvesting the proceeds. That balance sheet reduction -- quantitative tightening as it's known -- has, since October 2017, whittled down what had been $4.25 trillion of bond holdings which the Fed accumulated between 2008 and 2014.

The programme is set to end in September, but with only a month to go, why wait? Many Fed policymakers are leery of having two policy tools -- interest rates and balance sheet size -- working at cross-purposes. Top Wall Street firms, Goldman Sachs among them, are in the end-it-now camp.


(For a graphic on 'End of QT is nigh' click

2/EASING ISN'T EASY

The European Central Bank is expected to go in all-guns-blazing with a variety of stimulus measures to ward off the curse of "Japanification" -- depressed growth, near-zero inflation and low or negative interest rates. But in Japan, which has been trying for years to extricate itself from that situation, policymakers have an even tougher job.

The Bank of Japan is divided on whether to ease policy or hold off. A rate cut would seem to make sense given Japan's dwindling exports, exposure to a slowing China and unwelcome currency strength. Oh, and stubbornly low inflation of course.

On the other hand, Japan's banks are already agonising over negative interest rates. And many argue it may not be wise to dip into an alarmingly bare toolkit and use precious ammunition now, only to see the yen swiftly reverse any post-cut falls when the Fed lowers rates.

But not doing anything while everyone takes action is also not advisable. From that perspective, the ECB standing pat this month gives the BOJ some breathing space -- it may use words rather than action to show it will not lag behind when it comes to easing policy.

   


(For a graphic on 'BOJ balance sheet' click

(For a graphic on 'BOJ balance sheet - total assets' click

 

3/AGAINST THE TIDE

It's going to be a busy central banking week. The BOJ and Fed meetings will be followed by the Bank of England on Aug 1. It is expected to keep interest rates on hold as policymakers wait for the Brexit fog to clear.

But the meeting will be watched for policymakers' assessment of the British economy's current downturn, and how they might respond should the UK exit the European Union without a transition deal under new prime minister Boris Johnson.

Sterling has fallen more than 5% since May, largely on fears of a disorderly no-deal Brexit. Johnson, less than a week into the job, has already clashed with Brussels after he again called for the withdrawal deal to be rewritten and vowed to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 regardless.

BoE policymakers must also contend with stuttering growth. Some analysts reckon the economy shrank in the April-June quarter; another poor showing this quarter would tip it into recession.

Markets now price in a 75% chance of a 25 basis point cut in interest rates in 2019 from the current 0.75%. That's a U-turn from a few months ago when a rate hike was expected by some. Still, the BoE may resist the global monetary easing tide and push back against rate-cut expectations. That would allow sterling to find support near 27-month lows of below $1.24 -- unless the deadlock between Brussels and London takes another turn for the worse.


(For a graphic on 'BOE expectations' click

4/SWEET OR SOUR?

U.S. and Chinese chief trade negotiators will lock horns on Tuesday in Shanghai in what will officially be their 12th round of meetings to try to diffuse a year-long trade war.

With President Trump's November 2020 re-election campaign not in full swing yet and Wall Street swaggering at record highs, Trump may not be feeling much pressure for the 'big beautiful deal' he has touted but markets will still want something.

What they don't want to see is the additional $300 billion of punitive tariffs on China coming back into view, followed by inevitable retaliation from Beijing.

World stocks have surged roughly 8% since early June. That sweet spot is of course down to central banks promising to go easy on policy but there also haven't been many trade war headlines to sour the mood. A bad meeting may well disrupt all that.


(For a graphic on 'Trump's trade war and the S&P 500' click

5/RECESSION IN EUROPE INC.

ECB Chief Mario Draghi reckons the risk of economic recession in the bloc is "pretty low". Indeed, Europe Inc looks more likely at the moment to dip into an earnings recession -- Refinitiv data shows corporate profits are on track to decline for the second straight quarter for the first time since mid-2016.

With the first slew of Q2 results out, full-year profit growth is now seen rising just 3%, whereas early-2019 forecasts put it at just under 10%.

Markets seem to be taking it in their stride. They have been rewarding companies with share price gains of 1.5%-3% if profits beat or meet already lowered estimates, while those falling short are not being penalised as much.

Nearly a fifth of euro zone companies have reported quarterly earnings so far and nearly half of them have beaten analysts' consensus. But that's mainly because expectations were sharply lowered ahead of the earnings season.

Two months back, analysts expected European companies to report 3.6% profit growth; now they see a half-percent decline.

Meanwhile, U.S. corporations seem to be in a much better position -- three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings estimates so far this season, with post-earnings market reactions similar to Europe.


(For a graphic on 'U.S.-Europe earnings growth' click

(Reporting by Dan Burns in New York, Marius Zaharia in Hong Kong; Thyagaraju Adinarayanan, Tommy Wilkes and Marc Jones in London; Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.47% 27140.98 Delayed Quote.16.35%
NASDAQ 100 -1.01% 7929.866777 Delayed Quote.25.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.00% 8238.540673 Delayed Quote.24.36%
S&P 500 -0.53% 3003.67 Delayed Quote.20.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
08:51aUpgraded Stores Boost McDonald's Sales
DJ
08:47aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Rise After GDP Shows Slower Growth, Busy Earni..
DJ
08:46aU.S. Economy Grew At 2.1% Rate in Second Quarter
DJ
08:44aTAKE FIVE : Don't fight the tide, just ride it
RE
08:30aMcDonald's U.S. same-store sales top forecast on new deals, revamped stores
RE
08:20aMcDonald's U.S. same-store sales top forecast on new deals, revamped stores
RE
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:49aU.S. Futures Inch Higher After Mixed Earnings Reports
DJ
07:32aStrong Alphabet, Intel earnings drive futures higher
RE
07:31aTSX futures rise as oil prices gains
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALPHABET 1232.945 Real-time Quote.8.54%
ALPHABET INC 1228.07 Real-time Quote.8.48%
MASCO 42.38 Delayed Quote.8.11%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 96.9 Real-time Quote.6.51%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 131.6 Real-time Quote.6.21%
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC. 95.07 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 39.17 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 29.99 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 31.67 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS 121.09 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group