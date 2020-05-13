Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.04%
2821.16 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/13 05:14:06 pm
2820 PTS   -1.75%
05:43pTech Down As Mommentum Fades -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Down As Mommentum Fades -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

The technology sector fell as investors bailed out of a bet on the sector. Some strategists warn that the tech sector, in particular, looks overvalued.

Five tech companies, including Apple and Amazon.com, comprise "20% of the S&P 500," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at wealth-advice firm The Colony Group. Several of those mega-cap stocks are flat or higher for the year to date.

"Those names have to be watched for cracks...because what goes up comes down. If you start to see money flowing out of those names and that creates a snowball effect of people getting out of indexes, it can feed upon itself."

Hopes that the tech industry would be insulated against the impact of Covid-19 are fading during earnings season. Worldwide information technology spending may decline 8% to $3.4 trillion this year due to the effect of the pandemic, according to market research firm Gartner, as reported earlier.

Still, analysts at one brokerage said a reading of corporate conference calls for Standard & Poor's 500 companies in the first quarter indicated growing demand for some types of technology.

"Executives highlighted digital transformation as their top priority given online engagement has skyrocketed following stay-at-home mandates and government-mandated business closures," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a research note.

"Digitalization solutions centered around shifting consumer behaviors within the low mobility, contact-less environment."

The Goldman analysts noted that consumer-facing apps such as video chat and grocery-ordering services are seeing a sharp increase in users because of the changes to consumer behavior related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a sign of the robust growth trends in online grocery-delivery apps, Uber Technologies is negotiating a deal to buy Grubhub in a stock swap that would value Grubhub at $6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In China, Tencent Holdings' first-quarter profit was fueled by strong demand for mobile games as homebound Chinese consumers turned to online entertainment, as reported earlier.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's decision to disobey California authorities and resume some work at the electric-vehicle maker's lone U.S. assembly plant in Northern California has become the highest-profile standoff between business and government as the country debates how and whether to reopen the economy.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.17% 23247.97 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
NASDAQ 100 -1.23% 9000.077015 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.55% 8863.166536 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P 500 -1.75% 2820 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:43pTech Down As Mommentum Fades -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook '..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:22pWall Street ends down on Powell's sober outlook, call to Congress for help
RE
04:21pEquities slide, bonds rise on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
04:19pEquities slide, bonds rise on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
04:19pEquities slide, bonds rise on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall About 2% as Fed's Powell Says Economic ..
DJ
04:13pCorporate America Isn't Betting On a V-Shaped Recovery
DJ
03:46pWells Fargo Down Over 7%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since May 2009 -- Data Tal..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
BLACKROCK, INC. 485.8 Delayed Quote.6.90%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 577.12 Delayed Quote.3.51%
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT) 678.8 Delayed Quote.2.28%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 63.89 Delayed Quote.2.26%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 134.95 Delayed Quote.2.10%
TAPESTRY, INC. 11.93 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 8.37 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 7.79 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 11.51 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
COTY INC. 3.66 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group