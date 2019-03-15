Log in
After market
0.07%
2824.33 PTS
03/15 04:47:29 pm
2822.48 PTS   +0.50%
2822.48 PTS   +0.50%
Technology Shares Continue to Gain -- Tech Roundup

03/15/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

Shares of technology companies gained, helping to offset losses elsewhere. A recent rally has made tech the best-performing group in the S&P 500 for the year. Apple Inc. defended its practice of taking a 30% cut of sales through its App Store following criticism from Spotify Technology SA, escalating a fight between the tech companies as regulators increasingly scrutinize the industry. The iPhone maker was responding to an antitrust complaint Spotify filed earlier this week in Europe, in which the streaming-music company accused Apple of abusing the App Store to limit competition against its own Apple Music. Separately, a Morgan Stanley analyst said iPhone sales in China appeared to be stabilizing. Broadcom shares jumped following its fiscal first-quarter results and outlook, sending the stock to a high that also takes the company's market value just above the level it enjoyed in the early days of what turned out to be an ill-fated effort to buy Qualcomm. Oracle said late Thursday that its revenue fell 1% in its latest quarter, a second-consecutive period of decline as the software giant continues to struggle adapting its business for the cloud era.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25848.87 Delayed Quote.10.21%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7306.987213 Delayed Quote.14.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 7688.527434 Delayed Quote.15.01%
S&P 500 0.50% 2822.48 Delayed Quote.12.03%
Top / Flop S&P 500
ULTA BEAUTY 338.41 Delayed Quote.8.29%
BROADCOM INC 290.29 Delayed Quote.8.24%
APPLIED MATERIALS 40.39 Delayed Quote.3.75%
NETAPP 68.06 Delayed Quote.3.53%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 110.74 Delayed Quote.3.40%
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. 74.605 Real-time Quote.-3.11%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.96 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
ADOBE SYSTEMS 257.09 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
WESTROCK 37.55 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
WHIRLPOOL 133.18 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
