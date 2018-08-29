Log in
S&P 500    

S&P 500
Technology Shares Lead Market Higher -- Tech Roundup

08/29/2018 | 11:24pm CEST

Shares of tech companies led the market higher as investors monitored the latest trade developments. Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet were among the S&P 500's leaders after Morgan Stanley raised its price targets on the internet stalwarts. Software firms also surged. Even within the technology sector, investors have generally favored software and internet companies less dependent on trade, particularly with China. Some are hoping that agreements with Canada and the European Union will make negotiations with the Asian nation less contentious. Shares Hewlett Packard Enterprise rallied after the company reported consensus-beating earnings and sales. The maker of storage and networking devices raised its full-year earnings guidance after exceeding targets in the most recent quarter. Roku shares fell 5% on reports that Amazon.com will launch a new video app for its Fire TV devices. An original Apple 1 computer will be auctioned for a price that implies a gain nearly as good as having owned the trillion-dollar company's stock. A restored and fully functioning version will be auctioned on Sept. 25 with an estimated price of $300,000. The original purchase price back in 1976 was a devilish $666.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.23% 26124.57 Delayed Quote.5.44%
NASDAQ 100 1.19% 7660.1797 Delayed Quote.18.35%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.99% 8109.6874 Delayed Quote.16.32%
S&P 500 0.57% 2914.04 Real-time Quote.8.34%
