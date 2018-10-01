Telecoms Down Amid Mixed Wall Street Views On Reconstituted Sector -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of communications companies fell on the first session of the reconstituted sector's trading. To account for the convergence of technology and media, Standard & Poor's and partner MSCI changed the way the U.S. stock market is sliced and diced under the Global Industry Classification Standard. Beginning Monday, the telecommunications industry group of the S&P 500 will be replaced by a communications-services industry group, with former tech stocks such as Google parent Alphabet, streaming service Netflix and social network Facebook now slotted into the communications-services sector. Bank of America Merrill Lynch welcomed the new sector with an underweight Monday, citing the potential for rising rates to pressure high dividend stocks in the sector, regulatory risks and crowded bets on fast-growing tech firms, as reported earlier. Facebook executive Adam Mosseri was installed as the head of Instagram, following the abrupt resignations of the app's co-founders last week.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com