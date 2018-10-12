Ten-Year Treasury Yield Posts Biggest Decline in Two Months

By Gunjan Banerji

U.S. government bond prices edged lower Friday, but still notched a weekly gain amid turmoil in global stock markets.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.140%, up from 3.131% Thursday and down from 3.227% last Friday -- notching its biggest one-week decline in two months. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Treasury yields last week climbed to their highest levels in years, which some analysts said spurred greater volatility across the major asset classes. They retreated in recent sessions as stocks have declined as some investors sought safer assets like bonds.

"Treasurys are likely to struggle a little bit regardless of what stocks do," said John Canavan, senior analyst at Oxford Economics. "It doesn't mean we're in a bear market" for bonds.

Stocks have sputtered this week but stabilized on Friday after a six-day losing streak for the S&P 500, with major U.S. indices rebounding after some days of heavy selling.

Mr. Canavan said that signs of a strong economy and the path of Federal Reserve rate hikes will likely lead bond prices to fluctuate in the near-term. Treasury yields appear to be settling into a higher range after days of swings, he said.

Consumer prices rose less than expected for the second straight month, which analysts said was a signal that inflation is not darting higher and that the Federal Reserve may not speed up its pace of interest-rate increases. Inflation poses a threat to the value of government bonds by eroding the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

