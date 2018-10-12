Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Ten-Year Treasury Yield Posts Biggest Decline in Two Months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 11:39pm CEST

By Gunjan Banerji

U.S. government bond prices edged lower Friday, but still notched a weekly gain amid turmoil in global stock markets.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.140%, up from 3.131% Thursday and down from 3.227% last Friday -- notching its biggest one-week decline in two months. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Treasury yields last week climbed to their highest levels in years, which some analysts said spurred greater volatility across the major asset classes. They retreated in recent sessions as stocks have declined as some investors sought safer assets like bonds.

"Treasurys are likely to struggle a little bit regardless of what stocks do," said John Canavan, senior analyst at Oxford Economics. "It doesn't mean we're in a bear market" for bonds.

Stocks have sputtered this week but stabilized on Friday after a six-day losing streak for the S&P 500, with major U.S. indices rebounding after some days of heavy selling.

Mr. Canavan said that signs of a strong economy and the path of Federal Reserve rate hikes will likely lead bond prices to fluctuate in the near-term. Treasury yields appear to be settling into a higher range after days of swings, he said.

Consumer prices rose less than expected for the second straight month, which analysts said was a signal that inflation is not darting higher and that the Federal Reserve may not speed up its pace of interest-rate increases. Inflation poses a threat to the value of government bonds by eroding the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 25339.99 Delayed Quote.1.35%
NASDAQ 100 2.77% 7157.2085 Delayed Quote.8.87%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.29% 7496.8942 Delayed Quote.6.17%
S&P 500 1.42% 2767.1 Real-time Quote.4.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
10/12Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
RE
10/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains
DJ
10/12US : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains
DJ
10/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/12Ten-Year Treasury Yield Posts Biggest Decline in Two Months
DJ
10/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rally To Close Higher But Log Worst Week Since March
DJ
10/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rally To Close Higher But Log Worst Week Since March
DJ
10/12U.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
10/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains
DJ
10/12US : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NETFLIX 339.56 Delayed Quote.5.75%
AUTODESK 138.18 Delayed Quote.5.57%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 129.05 Delayed Quote.5.55%
INTUIT 211.82 Delayed Quote.5.55%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 77.92 Delayed Quote.5.51%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES 226.25 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
KEYCORP 18.65 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 12.32 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 12.74 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP 124.26 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.