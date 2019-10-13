Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

This Quarter, Bank Earnings Are All About Rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2019 | 08:15am EDT

By Liz Hoffman and Ben Eisen

Investors will get an early readout on the impact of the Federal Reserve's recent interest-rate cuts when big U.S. banks report third-quarter earnings this week.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. report results Tuesday. Bank of America Corp. follows on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

Large banks' earnings are decent proxies for the economy, so they are closely watched. Like the economy, they are sensitive to moves in baseline interest rates, which the Fed has cut twice since July to combat a worried-about slowdown in hiring and production.

Lower rates eat into banks' profits by crimping what they can charge on loans. Banks can pay depositors less -- and some are, particularly for online-only accounts that court wealthier savers. "We've dropped off the high-rate screens," PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Chief Executive Bill Demchak said last month. "We don't need the money," he added. PNC will report its results on Wednesday.

But big commercial banks can't always reprice deposits fast enough to offset the falling loan revenue. The difference between what U.S. banks earned from loans and what they paid for deposits has fallen for the past two quarters from a six-year high.

On the plus side for banks, lower rates can spur mortgage borrowing and other lending. Loan growth, which had slowed sharply in 2016 and 2017, began ticking back up this year.

Interest-rate moves in either direction can gin up work for banks' traders, as investment funds and corporate clients enter into new transactions to protect themselves or speculate on future movements. Products tied to global interest rates, like government bonds and swaps, make up the biggest portion of banks' fixed-income trading revenues, which are steadily declining.

U.S. economic data are showing signs of weakness. Manufacturing has slowed, and regulators are worried that trade tensions between the U.S. and China could hamper hiring. Any economic slowdown could bring to an end the yearslong boom in credit, where banks churned out steady, low-risk profits from lending to consumers and businesses.

Already some are packing sandbags: U.S. banks set aside $12.8 billion to cover expected loan losses during the second quarter, 9% higher than a year earlier, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.

Financial-company stocks in the S&P 500 are up about 4.7% over the past year, compared with an 8.9% increase in the broader index. In the third quarter, they put in a middle-of-the-pack performance, rising 1.4%, barely more than the broader index.

Write to Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com and Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.62% 28.91 Delayed Quote.17.33%
CITIGROUP INC. 2.16% 70.1 Delayed Quote.34.65%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.21% 26816.59 Delayed Quote.14.96%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 2.41% 204.68 Delayed Quote.19.65%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.69% 116.14 Delayed Quote.16.99%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.14% 41.93 Delayed Quote.5.75%
NASDAQ 100 1.34% 7843.87499 Delayed Quote.22.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.34% 8057.038617 Delayed Quote.19.83%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP 1.43% 140.4 Delayed Quote.20.09%
S&P 500 1.09% 2970.27 Delayed Quote.18.49%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.15% 49.21 Delayed Quote.6.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:16aWhat to watch in third quarter earnings from U.S. companies
RE
08:15aThis Quarter, Bank Earnings Are All About Rates
DJ
05:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks' Path Toward Records Led by Defensive Plays
DJ
10/12WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
10/12Stocks: Apple Shares Buck Weakness in FAANGs -- WSJ
DJ
10/12WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Bruised U.S. banks expected to report third quarter ear..
RE
10/11U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10/11U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10/11U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
FASTENAL COMPANY 36.34 Delayed Quote.17.15%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 9.55 Delayed Quote.7.18%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 20.72 Delayed Quote.7.14%
WYNN RESORTS 112.78 Delayed Quote.6.34%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 164.1 Delayed Quote.6.01%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 362.22 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. 74.12 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 348.19 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 37.62 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 71.33 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group