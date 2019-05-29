Log in
TrackInsight: Negative performance from Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks

05/29/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs tracking Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks indices experienced a negative daily performance on Tuesday, May 28th.

ETFs tracking Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks indices experienced a negative daily performance on Tuesday, May 28th of -1,52% on average. This loss brings the segment into negative territory over the last 30 days, with a cumulative loss of -0,71%. Nevertheless, the performance is still positive since the beginning of the year, with +12,61%, fairly close to the S&P 500 Net Total Return Index (+12,81%). The Consumer Staples Large Cap stocks segment includes 9 ETFs, tracking 7 indices for a total of $12,09Bn of assets under management.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.85% 25154.81 Delayed Quote.8.66%
NASDAQ 100 -0.77% 7231.195588 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.77% 7557.173467 Delayed Quote.15.10%
S&P 500 -0.75% 2784.07 Delayed Quote.12.73%

© www.trackinsight.com 2019
