TrackInsight: Negative performance from Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks

ETFs tracking Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks indices experienced a negative daily performance on Tuesday, May 28th of -1,52% on average. This loss brings the segment into negative territory over the last 30 days, with a cumulative loss of -0,71%. Nevertheless, the performance is still positive since the beginning of the year, with +12,61%, fairly close to the S&P 500 Net Total Return Index (+12,81%). The Consumer Staples Large Cap stocks segment includes 9 ETFs, tracking 7 indices for a total of $12,09Bn of assets under management.

