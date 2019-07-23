Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TrackInsight: Strong outflows from US Technology Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs replicating US Technology Stocks experienced notables outflows on the primary market on Monday, July 22nd.

ETFs replicating US Technology Stocks experienced notable outflows of over a $1Bn on the primary market on Monday, July 22nd. Despite a positive performance of +1,05% on average during the same day, investors seem to be careful with US Tech stocks, possibly because 144 companies included into the S&P 500 Index have to report their earnings during this week, and technology stocks are very important in this index. It may also be related to the constant uncertainty around the global economy that is slowing investors to aggressively enter into speculative segments such as technology. Nevertheless, US Tech Stocks are showing an outstanding performance of +27,60% on average in 2019. 27 ETFs are part of this segment, and they track 19 indices for a total of $122,74Bn of assets under management.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 27227.8 Delayed Quote.16.48%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 7901.801246 Delayed Quote.23.77%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 8200.103364 Delayed Quote.22.78%
S&P 500 0.16% 2988.96 Delayed Quote.18.74%

© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
10:29aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Mostly Higher As Earnings Season Ramps Up; Coke Share..
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong outflows from US Technology Stocks
TI
10:10aWall Street gains on robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings
RE
10:07aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
10:04aHarley-Davidson cuts 2019 shipments forecast after sales slump
RE
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : End of winning streak for U.S. stocks
TI
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
09:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Continental, Huawei, Facebook
09:04aHarley-Davidson cuts 2019 shipments forecast after sales slump
RE
09:02aU.S. Futures Track Global Stocks Upwards on Trade Optimism
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HASBRO 116.19 Real-time Quote.7.08%
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY 485.555 Real-time Quote.6.81%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 119.78 Real-time Quote.6.67%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER 149.665 Real-time Quote.5.77%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 53.835 Real-time Quote.5.11%
ARISTA NETWORKS 276.175 Real-time Quote.-3.89%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC 64.935 Real-time Quote.-3.89%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION 42.645 Real-time Quote.-5.72%
WHIRLPOOL 139.725 Real-time Quote.-5.81%
PULTEGROUP 31.19 Real-time Quote.-6.84%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group