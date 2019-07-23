TrackInsight: Strong outflows from US Technology Stocks

ETFs replicating US Technology Stocks experienced notable outflows of over a $1Bn on the primary market on Monday, July 22nd. Despite a positive performance of +1,05% on average during the same day, investors seem to be careful with US Tech stocks, possibly because 144 companies included into the S&P 500 Index have to report their earnings during this week, and technology stocks are very important in this index. It may also be related to the constant uncertainty around the global economy that is slowing investors to aggressively enter into speculative segments such as technology. Nevertheless, US Tech Stocks are showing an outstanding performance of +27,60% on average in 2019. 27 ETFs are part of this segment, and they track 19 indices for a total of $122,74Bn of assets under management.

