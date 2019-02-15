TrackInsight: US Low Volatility Stocks recorded remarkable inflows

Investors seeking momentum have turned to US low volatility stocks ETFs after most of the funds included within this segment are close to their 52-week high with an average cumulated performance of 10,33% as of the 14th of February. This trend is confirmed by net inflows recorded on the primary market. Indeed, investors poured more than $ 1bn within the US Low Volatility Stocks segment on Valentine’s day, mainly into the Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF – USD. This segment counts 33 ETFs exposed to 27 indices for a total of $ 39,5 Bn of assets under management.

