Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TrackInsight: US Low Volatility Stocks recorded remarkable inflows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 10:00am EST

Investors seeking momentum have turned to US low volatility stocks ETFs after most of the funds included within this segment are close to…

Investors seeking momentum have turned to US low volatility stocks ETFs after most of the funds included within this segment are close to their 52-week high with an average cumulated performance of 10,33% as of the 14th of February. This trend is confirmed by net inflows recorded on the primary market. Indeed, investors poured more than $ 1bn within the US Low Volatility Stocks segment on Valentine’s day, mainly into the Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF – USD. This segment counts 33 ETFs exposed to 27 indices for a total of $ 39,5 Bn of assets under management.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 25715.73 Delayed Quote.9.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.21% 7036.1044 Delayed Quote.10.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.26% 7446.0651 Delayed Quote.11.83%
S&P 500 0.76% 2767.61 Delayed Quote.9.82%

© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
10:02aWall Street gains as U.S.-China trade talks advance
RE
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : US Low Volatility Stocks recorded remarkable inflows
TI
09:58aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rallies 200 Points Over Optimism That U.S.-China Trade T..
DJ
09:53aProgress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks
DJ
09:28aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia
09:21aTAKE FIVE : The R-word - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
09:02aRisk of U.S. corporate recession rises as earnings outlook dims
RE
08:34aProgress in Trade Talks Props Up Stocks
DJ
08:16aWSJ TAX GUIDE 2019 : The Tech Industry -- Journal Report
DJ
08:16aRare Market Leadership From Industrials Raises Stakes for Trade Talks
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ARISTA NETWORKS 265.92 Real-time Quote.10.44%
CENTURYLINK 13.515 Real-time Quote.5.75%
NEWFIELD EXPLORATION 17.07 Delayed Quote.4.40%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 170.035 Real-time Quote.3.85%
BORGWARNER 42.255 Real-time Quote.3.72%
HASBRO 87.635 Real-time Quote.-2.36%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 41.38 Real-time Quote.-2.73%
FEDEX CORPORATION 178.39 Real-time Quote.-3.01%
APPLIED MATERIALS 39.35 Real-time Quote.-3.34%
NEWELL BRANDS 18.07 Real-time Quote.-16.69%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.