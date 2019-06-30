Trade Truce a Relief to Markets -- For Now--Second Update

By Steven Russolillo and Paul J. Davies

Stocks and other risky assets are likely to enjoy a brief rally after the emergence of a trade truce over the weekend, though concerns about the U.S. and China's long-term relationship and the path of interest rates could keep a lid on any gains.

On Saturday in Japan, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a cease-fire in their trade battle.

The two sides said bilateral talks would resume and the U.S. would indefinitely shelve plans to levy duties on the roughly $300 billion of Chinese imports that aren't currently covered by 25% tariffs. In addition, Mr. Trump said he would let U.S. firms sell high-tech equipment to Huawei Technologies Co. and China would start buying large amounts of American farm products.

Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager at Federated Investors, described the cease-fire as a good start toward the U.S. and China resolving its trade spat. But the agreement's vague terms -- including an indefinite suspension of further tariffs -- doesn't do much to alter the uncertainty facing the stock market and companies trying to project their spending for the remainder of the year.

"It wasn't bad news but it wasn't all the good news needed to see a melt up in the market," Mr. Chiavarone said. "The market will be okay, but it won't be a monster week. There are still some questions around if we get a deal, how long and that next tranche of tariffs."

The Federal Reserve's decision on whether to cut interest rates depended in part on tariffs roiling the global economy. If trade tensions wane, the Fed would likely lose one of its key justifications to ease monetary policy. And that would leave investors roughly where they were late last year, when concerns of rising interest rates and a slowing economy sent stocks tumbling.

"This leaves the market in a tricky spot," Mr. Chiavarone added. "The other question now becomes how does the Fed respond."

In anticipation of all of that, Federated Investors pared its holdings of U.S. stocks ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting, Mr. Chiavarone added. With the S&P 500 up 17% this year, there is likely little upside left in the market without a solid trade deal signed between the U.S. and China, he said.

Mansoor Mohi-uddin, senior macro strategist at NatWest Markets in Singapore, said the truce was likely to lift stocks, commodities and emerging-market assets at the expense of haven currencies like the dollar, yen and Swiss franc. In a note to clients, he said markets were unlikely to reduce their expectations for Fed rate cuts significantly, despite easing trade tensions.

To be sure, tensions could ratchet up again, as they did in May.

That increase in tensions surprised many investors who thought the two countries were nearing a major deal. And for now, tariffs on an additional $250 billion a year of Chinese goods remain in place.

A better trade outcome ought to make investors think twice about the support markets will get from central banks, although this weekend's limited progress wouldn't be enough to shake market's faith that the cuts are coming, said Tomas Hirst, analyst at CreditSights in London.

"Commitment to continue talks won't provide much confidence that a deal is imminent given past experience, but the apparent avoidance of escalation helps clip some of the more severe tail risks," he said.

Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments, agreed with most investors, noting there is some cautious optimism surrounding the weekend's trade developments.

"The good news is that neither side walked away and there was no alarming increase in tariffs," he said. "Investors and businesses will be reassured, to some extent."

But he said he isn't convinced that the worst is over with trade negotiations.

"Trump has indicated that he is in no hurry to finish a deal, and Huawei remains on a short rope as permission to operate in the U.S. could be withdrawn at any time," said Mr. Milligan.

Mr. Milligan added that global equity markets are likely to rise, led by technology stocks on the Huawei announcement. Whether the rally is sustainable is dependent upon how the Fed reacts to the trade truce and whether a rate cut remains a feasible option in the near term, he noted, reiterating comments from others in the market.

Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article.

