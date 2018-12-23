Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Treasury Secretary convenes calls with top U.S. bankers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 11:24pm CET
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks during his interview with Reuters in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary said on Sunday he had held a series of phone conversations with top American bankers in what appeared to be a bid to ease nerves in financial markets.

U.S. stocks have plunged in recent weeks on concerns over slowing economic growth, with the S&P 500 on pace for its biggest percentage decline in December since the Great Depression.

"Today I convened individual calls with the CEOs of the nation's six largest banks," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter.

The Treasury said in a statement that Mnuchin talked with the chief executives at Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

"The CEOs confirmed that they have ample liquidity available for lending," the Treasury said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler and Rosalba O'Brien)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -3.07% 23.37 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
CITIGROUP -3.88% 50.24 Delayed Quote.-32.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.81% 22445.37 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -4.96% 160.05 Delayed Quote.-33.89%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -2.36% 94.17 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.16% 37.68 Delayed Quote.-25.84%
NASDAQ 100 -3.15% 6046.5566 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.99% 6332.9947 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2416.62 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
WELLS FARGO -2.00% 45.12 Delayed Quote.-25.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
12/23U.S. Treasury Secretary convenes calls with top U.S. bankers
RE
12/23Treasury Secretary convenes calls with top U.S. bankers
RE
12/23TRUMP HAS DISCUSSED FIRING FED CHAIR : sources
RE
12/22As FAANG stocks falter, fund managers make bets on survivors
RE
12/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/21Nasdaq in bear market, first of the three major U.S. indexes
RE
12/21Got Junk? Self-Storage Investors Hope So -- Update
DJ
12/21Past Nasdaq bear markets lasted long and cut deep
RE
12/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/21Tech Down as Apple's Slide Continues - Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NIKE 72.37 Delayed Quote.7.17%
CARMAX 58.96 Delayed Quote.3.95%
ABIOMED 290.29 Delayed Quote.2.11%
FOOT LOCKER 48.76 Delayed Quote.1.75%
CABOT OIL & GAS 22.81 Delayed Quote.1.69%
FACEBOOK 124.95 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 94.63 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
TWITTER 27.31 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
CONAGRA BRANDS 22.15 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 37.03 Delayed Quote.-29.28%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.