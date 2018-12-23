Treasury Secretary convenes calls with top U.S. bankers

U.S. stocks have plunged in recent weeks on concerns over slowing economic growth, with the S&P 500 on pace for its biggest percentage decline in December since the Great Depression.

"Today I convened individual calls with the CEOs of the nation's six largest banks," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter.

The Treasury said in a statement that Mnuchin talked with the chief executives at Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

"The CEOs confirmed that they have ample liquidity available for lending," the Treasury said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler and Rosalba O'Brien)