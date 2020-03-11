Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.07%
2743.18 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/11 04:55:20 pm
2741.38 PTS   -4.89%
05:42pCoronavirus raises fears of U.S. auto sales slowdown, but production not suffering yet
RE
05:28pFinancials Down After WHO Coronavirus Warning -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Treasury Yields Climb to Cap Day of Wild Swings -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

By Matt Wirz

U.S. government bond yields rose Wednesday to cap a day of wild swings, whipsawed by an auction of 10-year notes, concerns about liquidity and investors' fears about economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell as low as 0.643% in early trading, according to Tradeweb. It then jumped as high as 0.860% following an auction of 10-year notes, dropped again and eventually settled at 0.817%, up from 0.743% at Tuesday's close. The move wrapped up the biggest two-session climb for the 10-year yield since January 2009.

The midday jump coincided with Wednesday's auction of 10-year notes, which were still sold at their lowest yield on record. The timing suggests investors were preparing for the influx of supply into the market, some analysts said.

Often, when stock prices fall, investors flee toward less-risky investments. But as stocks moved sharply lower Wednesday, the move higher in yields suggested some decoupling between the two markets.

"Bonds are looking past stocks today and will continue to unless the S&P 500 takes a hard run under 2750," said Jim Vogel, an interest-rate strategist at FHN Financial, in a note. In a separate report, Mr. Vogel said that the bond market is getting better accustomed to sudden and overly sensitive swings in equities.

Some analysts said violent price swings this week were being driven by uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, which has led to traders' experiencing difficulty finding desired prices. Wednesday's high yield of 0.860% comes just two days after the 10-year yield dropped below 0.4% in intraday trading.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond has also swung widely, settling Wednesday at 1.305%, after falling below 1% Monday and closing Tuesday at 1.217%.

As new headlines come out, investors can expect Treasurys to move significantly in either direction, depending on the substance of reports, said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.

"I don't think all the information is out, so I think there's a potential significant move in either direction depending on what we see, " said Milstein. "If we get a strong stimulus from Washington and we don't get the spread we've seen in Italy, rates could go up to 1% on the 10-year."

--Matt Wirz contributed to this article.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -5.86% 23553.22 Delayed Quote.-16.42%
NASDAQ 100 -4.37% 8006.118739 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.70% 7952.051222 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -4.89% 2741.38 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:42pCoronavirus raises fears of U.S. auto sales slowdown, but production not suff..
RE
05:28pFinancials Down After WHO Coronavirus Warning -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:02pTreasury Yields Climb to Cap Day of Wild Swings -- Update
DJ
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus unc..
RE
05:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus unc..
RE
05:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus unc..
RE
04:50pBoeing Closes Down 18.15%, Sees Largest Percent Drop in Over 45 Years -- Data..
DJ
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street tumbles, Dow confirms bear market
RE
04:23pThe Dow's 11-Year Bull Run Has Ended
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
T-MOBILE US 86.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.26%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. 137 Delayed Quote.1.90%
GILEAD SCIENCES 73.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.72%
TIFFANY & CO. 133.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.11%
WESTERN UNION COMPANY 22.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.03%
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 42.01 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 189.08 Delayed Quote.-18.15%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 7.4 Delayed Quote.-20.09%
APACHE CORPORATION 8.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.-21.64%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.-25.10%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group