Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Trump again hits Fed on rate rises; says U.S. firms present buying opportunity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 05:09pm CET
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a video call with U.S. military service members in the Oval Office on Christmas morning in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated that the U.S. Federal Reserve was raising interest rates too quickly but added that U.S. companies were "the greatest in the world" and presented a "tremendous" buying opportunity for investors.

"They're raising interest rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think that they will get it pretty soon," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, referring to the U.S. central bank.

"I have great confidence in our companies. We have companies, the greatest in the world, and they're doing really well. They have record kinds of numbers. So I think it's a tremendous opportunity to buy," Trump said after speaking with U.S. troops deployed abroad via video conference.

U.S. stocks have dropped sharply in recent weeks on concerns over weaker economic growth. Trump has largely laid the blame for economic headwinds on the Fed, openly criticizing its chairman, Jerome Powell, whom he appointed.

Media reports have suggested Trump has gone as far as discussing firing Powell, and he told Reuters in August that he was "not thrilled" with the chairman.

On Monday, Trump said "The only problem our economy has is the Fed."

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended down more than 2 percent on the day before the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 has lost about 19.8 percent from its Sept. 20 closing high, just shy of the 20 percent threshold that commonly defines a bear market.

The Fed hiked interest rates again last week, as had been widely expected.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday hosted a call with the president's Working Group on Financial Markets, a body known colloquially as the "Plunge Protection team," which normally convenes only during times of heavy market volatility.

But the call did more to rattle markets than to assure them. Regulators on the call said they were not seeing anything out of the ordinary in financial markets during the recent selloff, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.91% 21792.2 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 -2.43% 5899.3546 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.21% 6192.9195 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 -2.71% 2351.1 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:09pTrump again hits Fed on rate rises; says U.S. firms present buying opportunit..
RE
09:47aASIA MARKETS: Japan's Nikkei Tumbles Into A Bear Market After Wall Street's L..
DJ
04:42aMarkets not merry as stock losses extend into eighth day
RE
02:18aTrump calls Fed 'only problem' in U.S. economy; markets slump
RE
02:17aTrump calls Fed 'only problem' in U.S. economy; markets slump
RE
12/24LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
12/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/24U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Stocks Fall
DJ
12/24BOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Note Yield Slides Below 200-day Moving Average As ..
DJ
12/24Trump Blasts Fed as Mnuchin Bids to Reassure Investors -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 34.58 Delayed Quote.3.13%
PG&E CORPORATION 23.15 Delayed Quote.1.76%
LKQ CORPORATION 23.9 Delayed Quote.1.40%
TARGET CORPORATION 61.55 Delayed Quote.0.69%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 59.79 Delayed Quote.0.66%
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION 25 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 145.37 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
CAMPBELL SOUP 33.42 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
KIMBERLY-CLARK 106.85 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
HESS CORPORATION 36.43 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.