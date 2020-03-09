Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Trump to meet with economic advisers as coronavirus pummels markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials later on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout over the coronavirus, an administration official told Reuters.

The Trump administration is weighing a number of potential policy steps, including paid sick leave, the official said.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will also participate in the meeting to consider economic proposals as U.S. stocks continued to slide on Monday amid growing concerns of the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the potential for a global recession.

Officials last week said they were considering a range of options, including help for airlines and other affected travel-related industries. The Washington Post on Monday reported that a cash infusion for small businesses was another option.

Trump "and his economic team have the tools to keep this economy going strong," U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar told reporters at the White House on Monday. "They've got tools to deal with that."

Trading on U.S. stock exchanges was halted immediately after opening, as the benchmark S&P 500 fell 7% to its lowest level since June 2019. The drop triggered an automatic 15-minute cutout put in place after the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Oil markets also plunged as oil producing countries fought over how to cope with the outbreak of the virus. [O/R]

Trump, who has staged his re-election campaign in large part on the strength of the U.S. economy, on Twitter blamed the economic fallout on the media and the fight over oil prices between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper in Washington; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.78% 24629.92 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NASDAQ 100 -3.47% 8238.026543 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.95% 8239.929579 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -4.58% 2836.28 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
12:24pA 7% plunge in the S&P just triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit brea..
RE
12:24pTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
12:24pTrump to meet with economic advisers as coronavirus pummels markets
RE
12:21pStock Markets Stay Sharply Lower
DJ
12:05pStock Markets Stay Sharply Lower
DJ
12:01pCoronavirus shock, oil price plunge pummel world stocks
RE
12:00pCoronavirus shock, oil price plunge pummel world stocks
RE
12:00pCoronavirus shock, oil price plunge pummel world stocks
RE
11:59aStock Markets Stay Sharply Lower
DJ
11:58aTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 17.935 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.56%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 83.635 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.23%
TWITTER 34.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.05%
H&R BLOCK, INC. 20.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.13%
AUTOZONE, INC. 1087.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.53%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 15.79 Real-time Estimate Quote.-35.26%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 8.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.-36.07%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 3.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.-41.95%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 27.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-44.24%
APACHE CORPORATION 11.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-45.17%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group