U.S. Factory Activity Decelerates Sharply Amid Global Slowdown

By Sharon Nunn and Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- American manufacturing growth slowed sharply in December, adding to concerns about cooling growth in the U.S. and abroad.

The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday that its manufacturing index fell to 54.1 in December, the largest one-month drop since the end of 2008, during the financial crisis. Still, a reading above 50 indicates factory activity is expanding.

The report offers the most concrete sign that the U.S. economy is losing steam after expanding strongly in 2018. It follows others indicating ebbing U.S. consumer confidence and vehicle sales last month.

If followed by other data pointing to a worse-than-expected loss of economic momentum, the Federal Reserve would likely break from its recent pattern of raising interest rates by a quarter of a percentage-point each quarter.

That precedent would have pointed to another rate increase in March, but continued weak economic reports could lead central-bank officials to leave rates unchanged at that meeting, according to recent public statements and interviews.

Fed officials raised their benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter-percentage point to a range between 2.25% and 2.5% when they met on Dec. 19. They penciled in two rate increases in 2019, but that assumed the economy would grow slightly above the 1.8% annual pace they deem likely over the long run.

Fed officials have stressed that their policy plans aren't on autopilot and that they will react to changes in economic data, which could even mean deciding not to raise rates at all this year.

"We know that the economy may not be as kind to our forecasts next year as it was this year," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference last month. "Unforeseen events as the year unfolds may buffet the economy and call for more than a slight change from the policy projections released today."

Economists at Goldman Sachs last week lowered their U.S. growth forecast for the first half of this year to a 2% annual rate from 2.4%. They expect a 1.8% growth pace in the second half of the year. Economists at Morgan Stanley expect the economy to grow just 1.7% this year, the slowest pace since 2012, with quarterly growth slackening to a low of 1% in the July-to-September quarter.

Economists had been expecting a stark pullback in factory output last month, with those polled by The Wall Street Journal forecasting the ISM index would decline to 57.9. Analysts were rattled by the steeper drop.

Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, acknowledged that the ISM report could intensify concerns about the U.S. economy but noted that "even after December's fall, the ISM index remains consistent, on past form, with above-trend [gross domestic product] growth of around 2.5% annualized."

The ISM index has posted a decline of more than 5 percentage points in only two other months in the past 30 years, in Oct. 2001 and Oct. 2008. The index is still above the current expansion's low point of 47.8 in Jan. 2016.

"We have been looking for a gradual slowdown in manufacturing activity amid headwinds from trade uncertainty, reduced fiscal stimulus and weaker global activity, but the risks of a sharper deceleration have increased," said Jake McRobie, an economist at Oxford Economics, in a note on Thursday.

December's ISM drop was driven by slowing new orders for American-made products. Tim Fiore, who oversees the survey of factory purchasing and supply managers, attributed that to cooling global economic growth, as some of the world's largest economies, including Germany, Japan and China, have shown signs of sputtering in recent months.

The ISM's gauge of new export orders was low yet held steady in December, while growth in factory production and employment pulled back

The survey also indicated inflation in the manufacturing sector is decelerating, reflecting recent declines in many commodity prices, another indication of slowing foreign demand, according to Mr. Fiore.

Analysts blame U.S.-China trade tensions for much of the slowdown. The Trump administration placed tariffs on a host of Chinese-made goods last year to shrink the U.S. trade deficit, which drew retaliatory tariffs from Beijing.

U.S. negotiators are seeking a deal to defuse those tensions by boosting U.S. exports and loosening regulations that hobble U.S. firms operating in China.

Stocks slumped Thursday after Apple on Wednesday lowered its quarterly revenue forecast for the first time in more than 15 years, a move prompted by ebbing iPhone sales in China.

In December, analysts cut earnings forecasts for this year on most of the companies in the S&P 500, according to FactSet, for the first time in two years.

And on Thursday, forecasters at Action Economics projected the annual rate of U.S. car and truck sales rate slowed to 17.1 million in December, from 17.4 million in November and 17.5 million in October.

But the broad decline in the manufacturing index suggests the weakness wasn't confined to worries over trade and declines in oil prices that have idled production in the energy sector.

"The U.S. is definitely in the late innings of the current business cycle," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting firm RSM U.S.

In the two weeks since Fed officials last met, stocks have dropped, yields on corporate debt have widened relative to government bonds and other measures of financial conditions have tightened considerably.

The Labor Department is set to report on December payroll growth on Friday morning. Because Fed officials already judged the economy to be strong in the first half of December, a solid report Friday could deliver little new information about how the economy has weathered a period of tighter financial conditions. As a result of recent market volatility, officials may be less inclined to put as much weight on a sturdy report.

While market volatility has led government bond yields, the dollar and oil lower -- which on paper should ease financial conditions -- the Fed isn't likely to see it that way, said Morgan Stanley economist Ellen Zentner in a report Wednesday. For the Fed, she sai, the change in financial conditions "has been disorderly and poses downside risk to the outlook."

