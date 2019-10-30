Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 10/30 03:56:03 pm
3046.03 PTS   +0.30%
07:35pU.S. Fed cuts interest rates, and signals it is on hold
RE
07:35pMarkets take Fed cut, pause signal in stride
RE
07:11pU.S. Fed cuts interest rates, and signals it is on hold
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Fed cuts interest rates, and signals it is on hold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:11pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to ensure the U.S. economy weathers a global trade war without slipping into a recession, but signaled it will leave borrowing costs where they are unless things take a material turn for the worse.

"We believe that monetary policy is in a good place," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference after the U.S. central bank announced its decision to cut its key overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%.

"We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook," he said.

Risks relating to global trade, as well as to the prospect that Britain would crash out of the European Union, have moved in a "positive direction" since the Fed's last meeting, Powell said, adding that the U.S. economy has remained resilient.

With the stimulative effects of the Fed's rate cuts so far this year still working their way through the economy, only "a material reassessment of our outlook" could drive the central bank to cut rates further from here, Powell said. Currently the Fed expects moderate economic growth, a continued strong labor market, and inflation to move back up to its 2% annual target.

In the statement accompanying its decision to cut rates, the Fed dropped a previous reference that it "will act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion - language that was considered a sign for future rate cuts.

Instead, the Fed said it will "monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path" of its target interest rate, a less decisive phrase.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren dissented from the decision. They have opposed all three Fed rate cuts this year as unnecessary.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who had dissented in September because he supported a bigger rate cut then, voted with the majority on Wednesday, an indication that pressure within the Fed for further rate cuts may have lessened.

The rate cut was widely anticipated by financial markets, but expectations for additional cuts after October have diminished significantly in recent weeks.

While yields on longer-dated bonds showed little reaction, those on shorter-dated maturities that are more closely influenced by Fed policy expectations, moved higher. The yield on the 2-year note <US2YT=RR> rose to the highest since Oct. 1 at about 1.67%.

U.S. stocks, down modestly before the Fed's statement, pared some of their losses and were little changed on the day. The benchmark S&P 500, which had hit a record high earlier in the week, was down fractionally.

"It's pretty much what was expected," said Jim Powers, director of investment research at Delegate Advisors.

"The more important outcome is they removed the phrase 'act as appropriate.' It looks like the market is taking that to mean that there will be a pause in the declining rate path they were on beforehand. That's what was expected, and that's generally a good thing," Powers said.

UNUSUAL JUNCTURE

The central bank and U.S. economy are at an unusual juncture.

Unemployment is near a 50-year low, inflation is moderate, and data earlier on Wednesday showed gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 1.9% in the third quarter, a slowdown from the first half of the year but not as sharp a decline as many economists expected and some Fed officials feared.

But parts of the economy, particularly manufacturing, have stuttered in recent months as the global economy slowed. Businesses have pared investment in response to the U.S.-China trade war that both raised tariffs on many goods, and also made the world a riskier place to make long-term commitments.

While that has not had an obvious impact yet on U.S. hiring or consumer spending, Fed officials felt a round of "insurance" rate cuts was appropriate to guard against a worse outcome. The Fed cut rates in July and again in September, and by doing so hoped to encourage businesses and consumers with more affordable borrowing costs.

The approach was successful in the 1990s when risks developed during another prolonged period of economic growth.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Howard Schneider and Lindsay Dunsmuir
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.35% 27171.85 Delayed Quote.16.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 8084.43994 Delayed Quote.26.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.32% 8304.513438 Delayed Quote.24.23%
S&P 500 0.28% 3046.27 Delayed Quote.21.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
07:35pU.S. Fed cuts interest rates, and signals it is on hold
RE
07:35pMarkets take Fed cut, pause signal in stride
RE
07:11pU.S. Fed cuts interest rates, and signals it is on hold
RE
07:10pWall St pares losses, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed rate cut
RE
07:02pEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as November: sourc..
RE
06:57pWall Street pares losses, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed rate cut
RE
06:56pWall St. pares losses, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed rate cut
RE
06:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Little Changed After Fed Cuts Rates
DJ
06:39pStocks little changed in wake of Fed statement
RE
05:52pOptions Project Calm for Online Travel Stocks
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.975 Real-time Quote.9.98%
GARMIN LTD 95.41 Real-time Quote.8.53%
CENTENE CORPORATION 54.065 Real-time Quote.8.32%
FMC CORPORATION 91.075 Real-time Quote.7.26%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 133.39 Real-time Quote.7.18%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 61.925 Real-time Quote.-5.31%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 22.535 Real-time Quote.-5.43%
YUM BRANDS 102.225 Real-time Quote.-6.83%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 137.465 Real-time Quote.-7.99%
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. 77.145 Real-time Quote.-14.78%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group