U.S. GDP Growth Revised Down to 2.2% Rate in Fourth Quarter -- Update

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy finished the year on a softer note than previously estimated, and new data shows corporate-profit growth stalled, pointing to weak momentum at the start of 2019.

Businesses faced slower consumer spending and rising labor costs, which could signal more moderate growth this year despite a strong labor market.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, rose at a 2.2% annual rate in the fourth quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, down from an earlier estimate of 2.6%.

A measure of U.S. company earnings, corporate profits after tax with inventory valuation and capital-consumption adjustments, posted no growth in the fourth quarter compared with the prior three months, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

That marked a slowdown from a 3.5% quarter-over-quarter increase in the third quarter, 2.1% in the second and 8.2% in the first. Measured from a year earlier, after-tax profits rose 14.3%, which was the slowest year-over-year increase of any quarter in 2018 but nonetheless robust by historical standards.

Earnings had a strong run earlier in 2018 due at least in part to a cut in the federal corporate-tax rate to 21% from 35% starting in January 2018. That impact eased toward the end of the year, when concerns about trade negotiations with China, a slowing global economy and the start of a partial government shutdown resulted in steep stock selloffs.

Per-share profits rose 16.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter for the biggest U.S. publicly traded companies, according to financial-data firm Refinitiv. That was the slowest growth rate of the year, but the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for companies in the S&P 500. Meantime, revenues grew 5.1% over fourth-quarter 2017, the slowest pace since mid-2017.

"Companies did not produce the cash flow as much as they did in [the third quarter]," said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, citing higher costs for companies. He added that while consumers continued to spend, they were "a bit more selective about where they were spending."

In the broader economy, spending by consumers, state and local governments and businesses was revised lower in the fourth quarter, while foreign trade exerted a slightly smaller drag on growth compared with last month's estimate.

That suggests corporate earnings moderated last quarter as consumers tapped the brakes on their discretionary spending, even as businesses continued to invest.

The Commerce Department data showed consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, was weaker in the fourth quarter than initially estimated, largely due to sharp downward revisions to spending on long-lasting items like recreation goods and vehicles. Consumer spending increased at a 2.5% annual pace from October to December, compared with 3.5% in the third quarter.

In the recreational-vehicle industry, both manufacturer Winnebago Industries Inc. and dealership company Lazydays Holdings Inc. reported lower revenues in their most recent quarters.

Winnebago Chief Executive Michael Happe said in an earnings call earlier this week that the sector has come under pressure from higher product prices due to increased tariff and material costs, rising short-term interest rates in the second half of 2018 and financial-market volatility.

He also cited uncertainty and anxiety among consumers, including about the size of their 2018 tax returns and "where the economy is truly headed."

Rick Collins, president of Elkhart, Ind.-based Cleer Vision Windows Inc., which makes windows for recreational vehicles, said that demand weakened in the fourth quarter in its RV segment "and we're still seeing some softness carrying through."

As a whole, he said, 2018 was extremely strong for the first three quarters but "the fourth quarter tempered the year as a whole."

Still, at the Lather and Fade Shop, a barber shop in Elkhart, which is a hub for the RV industry, manager Brooklynn LeDoux said business is going well and the store is profiting from its location near RV factories.

"People are spending lots of money, they're getting products and tips are flowing," she said.

Other industries that, like the RV sector, are sensitive to higher borrowing costs, struggled in the fourth quarter as the Federal Reserve continued to push short-term interest rates higher. The housing sector was a headwind for growth for the fourth quarter in a row as residential investment fell at a 4.7% annual pace. Investment in nonresidential structures declined at 3.9% rate in the fourth quarter.

In the GDP report, fixed nonresidential investment, a measure of capital expenditures, was revised lower for the fourth quarter from the Commerce Department's initial estimate, due to a downward revision to spending on intellectual-property products like software.

Business investment still helped drive overall GDP growth in late 2018, contributing 0.73 percentage point to the fourth quarter's 2.2% growth rate. In another positive sign for the U.S. economy, growth in exports was revised slightly higher from last month's estimate, to a 1.8% annual pace, while the rate of imports was revised down to a 2% annual rate. That meant foreign trade exerted a mild 0.08 percentage point drag on growth, smaller than initially thought.

By one measure of the nation's total output for 2018 compared with total output for 2017 -- which offers a look at broader trends -- the economy grew 2.9% last year, unchanged from the prior reading.

By a separate measure, output in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus the fourth quarter of 2017 -- which gives a look at more recent trends -- the economy grew 3.0% last year. That was slightly below the initial estimate of 3.1% growth.

U.S. growth has appeared to slow in the current quarter, depressed by growing global economic uncertainty, a polar vortex and a partial federal government shutdown that lasted through late January.

The first quarter ends on Sunday, and the U.S. government is expected to release its initial estimate for first-quarter GDP on April 26. Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers on Thursday projected a GDP growth rate of 1.4% in the first three months of 2019.

For 2019, many economists and businesses say they expect growth to moderate as the effects of the 2017 tax cuts wane, but they say the economy remains supported by low unemployment and rising incomes.

"I still think the consumer backdrop is quite positive," Macy's Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said at a retail-technology conference earlier this month. While the retailer doesn't expect the economy to grow as robustly as in 2018, "it's still going to grow well," he said.

The Federal Reserve predicts 2.1% growth from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019.

