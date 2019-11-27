U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 2.1% Rate in Third Quarter - Update

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economic expansion remained broadly on track as it entered the fourth quarter.

Economic growth was slightly better than initially estimated during the third quarter, and early data from the fourth quarter suggested it started on a relatively steady footing.

Gross domestic product -- the value of all goods and services produced across the economy -- rose at a 2.1% annual rate in the third quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The latest reading "indicates the economy is not about to fall off a cliff," Oxford Economics said in a note to clients. "However, the lingering global industrial slump, persistent trade policy uncertainty and cooling income growth all point to weaker activity in the coming months," economists Gregory Daco and Lydia Boussour said.

The 2.1% reading exceeded economists' expectations and was a slight upgrade from the agency's earlier estimate of third-quarter growth at a 1.9% annual rate, mainly due to an upward revision to inventory investment. Consumer spending drove economic momentum in the third quarter, as businesses struggled.

Separately, the Commerce Department said Wednesday that orders for long-lasting factory goods picked up in October, rising 0.6% from the prior month, a positive sign for fourth-quarter growth. The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said.

Growth in the fourth quarter, now in its ninth week, is shaping up to be a bit below the pace seen in the prior two quarters. Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers on Wednesday projected GDP would expand at a 1.8% pace in the fourth quarter. Oxford Economics expects a 1.6% pace.

Corporate profits fell despite steady economic growth in the third quarter, according to the government's first broad estimate of profits at U.S. companies in the quarter. The Commerce Department said legal settlements with Facebook Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. reduced overall corporate profits.

A key measure of business earnings -- profit after tax without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments -- fell 0.6% from the prior quarter after rising 3.3% in the second quarter. Compared with the third quarter a year earlier, after-tax profits were down 0.4% on the year.

The latest reading of third-quarter growth broadly affirmed the agency's earlier estimate that consumer spending and housing investment helped offset a drop in business investment in the July-through-September period. Third-quarter economic growth picked up slightly from a 2.0% pace in the second quarter.

Business investment, though, remains a weak spot for the economy. Nonresidential fixed investment -- which reflects business spending on software, research and development, equipment and structures -- fell at a 2.7% rate, a lesser drop than the initially estimated 3.0% decline. That was largely due to revised spending on commercial and health-care structures, the agency said.

The third-quarter drop in corporate profits and in business investment is the latest sign that uncertainty over the trade war, rising labor costs, weak energy prices and struggling global economy are a drag on U.S. companies.

Third-quarter profits per share for S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 0.4% from a year earlier, the first year-over-year decline since early 2016, according to data from Refinitiv, which combined actual results from 95% of companies in the S&P 500 index and analyst estimates for the rest.

Corporate revenue grew tepidly, rising 3.8% over the third quarter of 2018, the slowest rate in three years, Refinitiv data suggest. Net income -- which doesn't benefit from the share buybacks that lift per-share earnings -- is poised to fall 2.5% for the index.

Data for the fourth quarter so far has shown employers are still hiring and consumers are spending, despite declining industrial production. Consumer sentiment remained at relatively high levels in November.

Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of total economic output, and Wednesday's report showed Americans' outlays grew at a solid, though slower, pace in the July-to-September period compared with April to June. Personal-consumption expenditures rose at an unrevised 2.9% annual rate in the third quarter, compared with 4.6% in the second quarter.

Private, nonfarm inventory investment added 0.15 percentage point to the quarter's 2.1% GDP growth rate, an upward revision from a previous estimate of a 0.07 percentage-point drag. That reflected higher investment in the nondurable goods manufacturing industries, the Commerce Department said. Net exports, a measure of trade, subtracted 0.11 percentage point from growth.

Wednesday's report is unlikely to sway U.S. central-bank officials from their current wait-and-see stance on monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates three times this year, most recently in October, on worries that weakness in manufacturing, trade and business investment could threaten the economic expansion by triggering cutbacks in hiring and consumer spending.

Officials meet in Washington in two weeks' time for the last scheduled policy gathering of 2019.

Speaking in Providence, R.I., on Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that "as this expansion continues into its 11th year -- the longest in U.S. history -- economic conditions are generally good."

"If the outlook changes materially, policy will change as well," he said.

