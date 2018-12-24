Log in
U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Stocks Fall

12/24/2018 | 06:25pm CET

By Ira Iosebashvili

U.S. government bond prices rose Monday as investors sought shelter from a sharp drop in stocks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 2.774%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.792% on Friday.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, slipped early in the session, as the S&P 500 fell more than 1% amid investor concerns about several factors -- including a U.S. government shutdown, higher interest rates and slowing growth.

Efforts by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to instill calm into a jittery market appeared to have little impact. In a statement issued over the weekend, Mr. Mnuchin said he had spoken individually with the chief executives of six large banks to ensure they had sufficient lending capacity.

On Saturday, Mr. Mnuchin issued a statement saying President Donald Trump hadn't suggested firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and didn't believe he could do so. Mr. Trump has criticized the Fed for raising interest rates -- and on Monday said the central bank was the "only problem our economy has."

Other popular havens, such as gold and the Japanese yen, also rose.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.91% 21792.2 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
NASDAQ 100 -2.43% 5899.3546 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.21% 6192.9195 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
S&P 500 -2.71% 2351.1 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
