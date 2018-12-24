U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Stocks Fall

By Ira Iosebashvili

U.S. government bond prices rose Monday as investors sought shelter from a sharp drop in stocks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 2.737% -- its lowest closing level since April 2 -- from 2.792% on Friday. The yield on the two-year note dropped to 2.56% from 2.642% % a day earlier.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, declined throughout Monday's holiday-shortened session as the S&P 500 slid 2.7%, dropping for a fourth consecutive day. The declines came amid concerns about several factors -- including a U.S. government shutdown, higher interest rates and slowing growth.

Efforts by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to instill calm into a jittery market appeared to have little impact. In a statement issued over the weekend, Mr. Mnuchin said he had spoken individually with the chief executives of six large banks to ensure they had sufficient lending capacity.

On Saturday, Mr. Mnuchin issued a statement saying President Donald Trump hadn't suggested firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and didn't believe he could do so. Mr. Trump has criticized the Fed for raising interest rates -- and on Monday said the central bank was the "only problem our economy has."

Other popular havens, such as gold and the Japanese yen, also rose.

The gap between 10-year and two-year yields, known on Wall Street as the 2-10 spread, widened a bit, settling Monday at 0.177 percentage point, up from 0.175 percentage point Friday, according to Tradeweb.

Investors closely watch the 2-10 spread because the two-year yield has exceeded the 10-year yield before every recession since 1975, a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com