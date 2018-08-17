U.S. Government Bonds Decline Amid Geopolitical Concerns

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bonds slipped Friday as investors remain wary of the possibility geopolitical events over the weekend could generate additional risks

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose modestly, increasing for a second consecutive session to 2.873% from 2.871% Thursday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields rose Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese and U.S. negotiators are drawing up a road map for talks to end their trade impasse. The aim is to conclude the discussions with meetings between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at multilateral summits in November, said officials in both nations.

The planning represents an effort on both sides to keep a spiraling trade dispute -- which already has involved billions of dollars in tariffs and comes with the threat of hundreds of billions more -- from torpedoing the U.S.-China relationship and shaking global markets. The two nations have the world's two largest economies and are key to setting the pace for global growth.

Yields fell earlier Friday as investors sought safe assets as they assessed the potential for Turkey's economic and diplomatic problems to worsen. During periods of global turmoil, investors typically try to avoid being exposed to unnecessary risks.

Amid uncertainty there's often a preference for safe assets, with investors "not knowing what kind of macro events or geopolitical headlines could strike," said Michael Lorizio, head government-bond trader at Manulife Asset Management.

Yields rose after the Conference Board said Friday its leading economic index rose in July. The index climbed 0.6% last month to 110.7, topping the consensus estimate from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected a 0.5% gain. The index weighs 10 factors, including initial claims for jobless benefits, factory orders and the S&P 500's price change. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

While the economy remains strong, so does demand for bonds as investors are expecting "a quarter or two of above-trend growth" before the pace of expansion starts to cool, Mr. Lorizio said.

