S&P 500

(SP500)
U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Declined in June

07/18/2019 | 10:51am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

An economic index that measures U.S. business trends fell in June, marking the first decline since the end of last year.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index fell 0.3% to 111.5 in June. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index reading to be unchanged from the prior month.

Weakness in new orders for manufacturing, housing permits and unemployment insurance claims negatively pressured the index.

"As the U.S. economy enters its eleventh year of expansion, the longest in U.S. history, the LEI suggests growth is likely to remain slow in the second half of the year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at the Conference Board.

Comprising 10 factors including initial claims for jobless benefits, factory orders and the S&P 500's price change, the index is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

The board's coincident index, designed to reflect current economic conditions, rose 0.1% to 105.9 in June, and the lagging index increased 0.6% to 107.7.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 27196.79 Delayed Quote.16.69%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 7871.902473 Delayed Quote.25.23%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 8173.875289 Delayed Quote.24.46%
S&P 500 0.08% 2985.18 Delayed Quote.19.83%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 86.73 Real-time Quote.7.01%
EBAY INC. 40.99 Real-time Quote.5.02%
UNION PACIFIC 171.895 Real-time Quote.4.46%
KLA CORPORATION 131.02 Real-time Quote.4.41%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 148.47 Real-time Quote.3.77%
CENTURYLINK INC. 11.305 Real-time Quote.-4.11%
M&T BANK CORPORATION 162.36 Real-time Quote.-4.74%
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY 96.76 Real-time Quote.-5.34%
UNITED RENTALS 123.075 Real-time Quote.-6.40%
NETFLIX 323.47 Real-time Quote.-10.75%
